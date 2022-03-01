Instagram has announced that it will soon stop supporting the IGTV app so that it can keep all videos in the mainstream app. According to the company blog, “As part of our efforts to make videos as simple as possible to discover and create, we will no longer be supporting our standalone app for IGTV. Instead, we will focus on having all videos on the main Instagram app.” Also Read - No, you are not getting an Instagram app for iPad anytime soon

Instagram has also announced that all videos on the main app including Reels will have a full-screen viewer and tap-to-mute option. Additionally, Instagram is also planning on “testing a new ad experience on Instagram, which will allow creators to earn revenue from ads displayed on their Reels” later this year. As per the blog, “We are also working to create one, consistent way to share your videos, bringing together creation tools and offering new ways to discover content.” Also Read - Here's how you can de-link your Facebook profile from Instagram

Since the app will no longer support IGTV videos, Instagram has assured that “Creators that are actively monetizing with In-Stream video ads will receive a temporary monthly payment based on recent earnings.” Also Read - How to unlink Facebook profile from your Instagram account

At the time of writing this story, the IGTV app was available for download on Google Play Store.

For the unversed, IGTV was launched as a competitor for YouTube, later the social media platform launched a standalone app for the same. By discontinuing IGTV, the ads appearing on the ads will also be moved to Reels.

For the unversed, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, recently announced that the company is not planning to launch a dedicated Instagram app for iPads, as rumoured earlier. The Instagram head clarified the reason why a dedicated iPad app isn’t on the menu for Meta yet. Mosseri said, “Each surface adds overhead; we support iOS, Android, www, and IG Lite, and Android is the largest,” adding, “We are leaner than you think,” in the same tweet. He was responding to a question by Marques Brownlee wherein he asked why there was no iPad app for/ Instagram in 2022.