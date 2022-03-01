comscore Instagram to stop supporting its standalone IGTV app
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram pulls the plug on its standalone IGTV app
News

Instagram pulls the plug on its standalone IGTV app

Apps

Instagram has also announced that all videos on the main app including Reels will have a full-screen viewer and tap-to-mute option.

igtv

Instagram has announced that it will soon stop supporting the IGTV app so that it can keep all videos in the mainstream app. According to the company blog, “As part of our efforts to make videos as simple as possible to discover and create, we will no longer be supporting our standalone app for IGTV. Instead, we will focus on having all videos on the main Instagram app.” Also Read - No, you are not getting an Instagram app for iPad anytime soon

Instagram has also announced that all videos on the main app including Reels will have a full-screen viewer and tap-to-mute option. Additionally, Instagram is also planning on “testing a new ad experience on Instagram, which will allow creators to earn revenue from ads displayed on their Reels” later this year. As per the blog, “We are also working to create one, consistent way to share your videos, bringing together creation tools and offering new ways to discover content.” Also Read - Here's how you can de-link your Facebook profile from Instagram

Since the app will no longer support IGTV videos, Instagram has assured that “Creators that are actively monetizing with In-Stream video ads will receive a temporary monthly payment based on recent earnings.” Also Read - How to unlink Facebook profile from your Instagram account

At the time of writing this story, the IGTV app was available for download on Google Play Store.

For the unversed, IGTV was launched as a competitor for YouTube, later the social media platform launched a standalone app for the same. By discontinuing IGTV, the ads appearing on the ads will also be moved to Reels.

For the unversed, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, recently announced that the company is not planning to launch a dedicated Instagram app for iPads, as rumoured earlier. The Instagram head clarified the reason why a dedicated iPad app isn’t on the menu for Meta yet. Mosseri said, “Each surface adds overhead; we support iOS, Android, www, and IG Lite, and Android is the largest,” adding, “We are leaner than you think,” in the same tweet. He was responding to a question by Marques Brownlee wherein he asked why there was no iPad app for/ Instagram in 2022.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 1, 2022 2:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Instagram to stop supporting its standalone IGTV app
Apps
Instagram to stop supporting its standalone IGTV app
MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched

Mobiles

MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Features

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Simple One electric scooter announces battery pack option with 300 km range

Electric Vehicle

Simple One electric scooter announces battery pack option with 300 km range

Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, passes away

News

Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, passes away

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched

Simple One electric scooter announces battery pack option with 300 km range

Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, passes away

OnePlus smart TVs get access to JioGames: Here's the list of games

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover resigns

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

OnePlus vs Oppo Reno

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram to stop supporting its standalone IGTV app

Apps

Instagram to stop supporting its standalone IGTV app
Instagram boss says no to a dedicated iPad app

Apps

Instagram boss says no to a dedicated iPad app
How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps
How to unlink Facebook profile from your Instagram account

How To

How to unlink Facebook profile from your Instagram account
Facebook launches its TikTok-clone Reels globally

Apps

Facebook launches its TikTok-clone Reels globally

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में इस हफ्ते मिलेगा फ्री Assassin’s Creed: Hooded Parachute, जानें तरीका

Lenovo ने भारत में लॉन्च किया दुनिया का सबसे पतला गेमिंग लैपटॉप, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

MWC 2022: Lenovo Legion Y90 गेमिंग फोन और Legion Y700 गेमिंग टैबलेट हुए लॉन्च, मिलेगी 18GB तक RAM

Free Fire MAX में फ्री मिल रहे Diamond Royale Vouchers समेत कई रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे पाएं

Oppo ने पेश की 240W SuperVOOC फ्लैश चार्जिंग टेक्नोलॉजी, सिर्फ 9 मिनट में चार्ज हो जाएगा फोन

Latest Videos

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Features

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?
Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

Features

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM
OnePlus vs Oppo Reno

Features

OnePlus vs Oppo Reno
Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

Features

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

News

MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched
Mobiles
MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched
Simple One electric scooter announces battery pack option with 300 km range

Electric Vehicle

Simple One electric scooter announces battery pack option with 300 km range
Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, passes away

News

Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, passes away
OnePlus smart TVs get access to JioGames: Here's the list of games

Smart TVs

OnePlus smart TVs get access to JioGames: Here's the list of games
BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover resigns

News

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover resigns

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers