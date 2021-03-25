Instagram Stories will soon get a new ‘Save Draft’ option to let users save their unfinished Stories as drafts. The ‘Save Draft’ option will be available in addition to the existing ‘Discard’ and ‘Keep’ options. This will give users an option to complete posting their Story at a later stage when they wish to. Also Read - WhatsApp, Instagram were down globally including India for 45 minutes [Issue fixed]

Instagram took to Twitter to confirm that the feature is coming soon, though it did not reveal an exact date when it will available. “Something new is coming. Soon you’ll be able to finish what you started with story drafts,” Instagram’s tweet read. Also Read - Facebook likely working on Instagram for kids under age 13

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram also confirmed the ‘Save Drafts’ option for Stories in a tweet. “You asked and we’re delivering… story drafts coming soon.” In a reply to Mosseri, tipster Alessandro Paluzzi posted a screenshot of the feature, which showcases the new ‘Save Draft’ option, hinting at a release soon. Also Read - How to repost on Instagram? Simple ways to reshare posts, Stories on the app

Thanks to the ‘Save Draft’ option, users will be able to save their Stories and post them later. As of now, a Story can either be posted or discarded. With ‘Save Draft’, users will be able to revisit any Stories that they might have saved, edit them and post them at a later stage.

Something new is coming 📣 Soon you’ll be able to finish what you started with story drafts. — Instagram (@instagram) March 23, 2021

More Instagram features coming soon

Instagram recently introduced a feature that will restrict adults from sending messages to youngsters if the latter doesn’t follow the former. In addition, Instagram’s parent company Facebook is said to be working on a version of Instagram for kids under the age of 13.

Mosseri hinted about the new Instagram version in a tweet. “Kids are increasingly asking their parents if they can join apps that help them keep up with their friends. A version of Instagram where parents have control like we did w/ Messenger Kids, is something we’re exploring. We’ll share more down the road,” he said.

Facebook is also looking at Instagram Reels integration into WhatsApp. As per a report from WABetaInfo, Facebook is working on incorporating Instagram Reels on the WhatsApp mobile app. This comes as a part of Facebook’s larger integration plan across its products including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. Previously, Facebook included options to share Instagram stories on Facebook or WhatsApp stories or Facebook directly.