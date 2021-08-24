Instagram is expected to soon change the way you attach links to Stories. As rumoured previously, the social media platform is all set to introduce link stickers to replace swipe-ups. This means that people can now add share links via stickers that can be tapped to access a particular link. Also Read - Top 10 free apps on Google Play store in India in August 2021: Meesho, Instagram, Snapchat, more

As suggested by App researcher Jane Manchun Wong, the feature will go live on Instagram from August 30, which is almost a week from now. Also Read - Instagram to let you limit abusive comments and DMs from unknown people

Instagram link stickers coming up

The new Instagram Stories sticker is expected to be made available for users who already have access to the swipe-up links. For the uninitiated, the functionality is limited to either business accounts and the ones who are either verified or have a follower count of over 10.000. Also Read - How to hide likes on Instagram, Facebook if you don't want social media validation

There’s no word on whether or not the functionality will reach users that don’t meet the aforementioned criteria. Although, it was previously suggested that Instagram is planning to expand this feature to more people.

IG said the swipe up links will go away starting from Aug 30 and that I should use the “link sticker” … but I searched my Stories Sticker sheet and I’m not seeing the link sticker at all (not rolled out to me). Does that mean I’ll lose the ability to add links to my Stories? — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 23, 2021

The new sticker will also provide people with more flexibility and control. For instance, much like other stickers that are available, people will get to choose how they want to present their link sticker by adding different styles, sizes, and more edits to it. Plus, it will also allow people to react or reply to the story that has a link. Currently, such an option isn’t available.

It was also indicated that the feature will be tested for a group of people to maintain the safety of the users. This will be done by ensuring that nothing offensive is shared. This is precisely the reason why the Facebook-owned platform would think before making the ability accessible to all. More details on it are to be revealed.

The new sticker will join the existing Instagram stickers that include the location, GIF, poll, caption, music, and more stickers.