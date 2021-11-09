comscore Instagram users might soon have to start paying for exclusive content
Instagram might soon introduce subscription plans for exclusive creators content

Tipster Alessandro Paluzzi revealed on Twitter that a subscribe button will be available alongside the profile of the creator. A special member badge will appear next to the username whenever they DM the creator or comment on their post.

Instagram had earlier hinted that it might start a subscription plan system for its users if they wish to see content by specific creators. This way users who have subscribed to a particular creator can see their content including their Stories. First spotted by TechCrunch on Instagram’s App Store listings on iOS, the social media platform is currently testing its in-app purchase functionality. This will first roll out in the US. Also Read - Meta in trouble, sued by this photo app over copying a feature for Instagram

As per the report, Instagram usually tests such creator-focused features on a small group of users. Sensor Tower, which tracks mobile app ecosystems, has confirmed that the first “Instagram Subscriptions” in-app purchase was added in the US App Store listing on November 1 with a price tag of $4.99. After that, a $0.99 in-app purchase was added on November 3. Also Read - Instagram brings back the post previews support for Twitter

The Instagram Subscriptions are expected to work just like Twitter Blue where subscribers get access to exclusive tweets and other content. The option of subscription was spotted alongside the Instagram Badges feature that is used to buy gifts for creators during live sessions.

Tipster Alessandro Paluzzi revealed on Twitter that a subscribe button will be available alongside the profile of the creator. Users can simply click on it to get access to exclusive content and live sessions.

Reportedly, a special member badge will appear next to the username whenever they DM the creator or comment on their post. This way, creators can prioritise who they want to interact with first.

Notably, social media platforms including TikTok, Snap, Pinterest and YouTube, Twitter in September introduced its own creator subscription platform called Super Follows.

  • Published Date: November 9, 2021 3:48 PM IST

