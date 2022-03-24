Instagram will now allow all users to tag products on the platform. Now available for users in the US, this feature was earlier limited to a business or a creator account. The company has promised to roll it out for other countries “over the next few months”. Tagging products on the platform will let users shop more easily, hence benefitting the business as well. Also Read - Instagram brings back chronological feed with two new options: How to use it

Business owners will now receive a notification, every time someone tags their product on a post. All these tagged posts will be visible on their profile in one single place. Brands also have the ability to decide who all can tag their products in the first place by visiting Settings.



If you want to tag a product in your post, all you need to do is select the concerned video or photo, add a caption and then tap on the “Next” button. Firstly, you will need to tag the brand to see if the required product tag is available or not. After tagging the brand, tap on “Tag Products” and look for the required product tag and select them to post. You can tag more than one product in your post.

Users will be able to just tap on the product and get redirected to a trackable link or in the app itself where you can make the purchase. Instagram is also testing an affiliate program for select users to potentially earn from the sales they convert. Chances users will be commissioned for tagging products.

For the unversed, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri in a blog post said that Instagram was introducing two new feed options called ‘Favourites’ and ‘Following’ that would enable users to see posts from specific accounts in a chronological manner. The first feed option is called ‘Following’ and it shows users posts from all the people that they follow.