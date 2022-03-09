comscore Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how
News

Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how

Apps

Meta announced the change via a blog post stating that it is "hiding information about people’s followers, who they’re following, and people who are following each other for private accounts based in these two countries."

Instagram-1

(Image: Instagram)

As the Russian aggression on Ukraine continues, tech majors also are rallying in support for Ukraine, shutting down sales, services and more. Now, Meta owned Instagram has started hiding the follower information for private accounts in Russia and Ukraine. Also Read - Instagram adds new tagging options to help creators get better visibility

Meta announced the change via a blog post stating that it is “hiding information about people’s followers, who they’re following, and people who are following each other for private accounts based in these two countries.” This decision has been made to help cut down the spread of misinformation, and to keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe. Also Read - Breaking: US has banned semiconductor supply to Russia

The company has also started highlighting various tools like Your Activity and Download Your Information to users in both countries. These features will allow people to bulk delete content they’ve posted and download a copy of all their Instagram data locally. Also Read - Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more

Apart from this, the company also announced the rollout of new labels which users will see in Stories with a link sticker pointing to a Russian state-controlled media website. The label will be placed lower in the Stories tray letting people know that these lead to Russian state-controlled media websites.

All of these changes are in addition to the steps already announced by the social media conglomerate, where it is demoting content from accounts run by Russian state-controlled media making it harder to find. It is also showcasing users a notice before they reshare content from these accounts in their Stories. The company has also claimed to not be recommending posts from Russian state-controlled media accounts in Explore and Reels, while also making such accounts much harder to find in Search.

Similar steps were taken by Facebook, which the Russian government has already blocked access to in the country. Instagram is also taking the same path and is risking being blocked by the government as well.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 9, 2022 6:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how
Apps
Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how
Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, specifications

News

Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, specifications

Oben Electric to launch new high-performance electric motorcycle Oben Rorr

Electric Vehicle

Oben Electric to launch new high-performance electric motorcycle Oben Rorr

Apple just launched the most expensive Mac Mini (Note to self: DO NOT CALL IT THAT)

Features

Apple just launched the most expensive Mac Mini (Note to self: DO NOT CALL IT THAT)

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far

News

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how

Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, specifications

Oben Electric to launch new high-performance electric motorcycle Oben Rorr

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far

GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

Apple just launched the most expensive Mac Mini (Note to self: DO NOT CALL IT THAT)

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Everything announced at 'Peek Performance' Apple event

Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more

Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how

Apps

Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how
Instagram adds new tagging options to help creators get better visibility

Apps

Instagram adds new tagging options to help creators get better visibility
Breaking: US has banned semiconductor supply to Russia

News

Breaking: US has banned semiconductor supply to Russia
Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more

Features

Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more
Instagram pulls its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from the app stores

Apps

Instagram pulls its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from the app stores

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 10 Pro भारत में इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 32MP का सेल्फी कैमरा

Twitter में आएगा Creators Dashboard टूल, अब यूजर्स ऐसे रख पाएंगे अपनी कमाई का हिसाब

रूस खुद को ग्लोबल इंटरनेट से कर रहा अलग? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

1.55 इंच HD डिस्प्ले के साथ Redmi Watch 2 Lite लॉन्च, कीमत 5,000 से कम

Free Fire MAX का होली इवेंट कैलेंडर हुआ जारी, जानें शेड्यूल समेत अन्य डिटेल

Latest Videos

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Features

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video
Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video

News

Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video
Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video

News

Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how
Apps
Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how
Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, specifications

News

Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, specifications
Oben Electric to launch new high-performance electric motorcycle Oben Rorr

Electric Vehicle

Oben Electric to launch new high-performance electric motorcycle Oben Rorr
Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far

News

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far
GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

Gaming

GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers