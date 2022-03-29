Instagram has announced that it is currently testing a new feature that will make it easier for users to support a social cause on the platform. With this feature, every time users search for a hashtag that belongs to a social cause, it will give them an option to back the movement if they want. They can just tap on “Support” and choose to “spread the word” via direct messages on the platform or start a fundraiser. Also Read - Instagram may soon let you respond to Stories with voice notes

As per the company blog, this feature is currently being tested on “a handful of hashtags that are focused on popular and long-standing movements on Instagram and in the world, like #BlackLivesMatter, #womensrights and #climatecrisis”. The social media platform will team up with others to expand the feature. Also Read - Elon Musk looking to launch his own Twitter competitor: Here's what we know

Additionally, Instagram has also reached out to more organizations, including the GLAAD, NAACP, Advancing Justice – AAJC, Hispanic Heritage Foundation, Othering and Belonging Institute, and IllumiNative to select the initial list of hashtags. Also Read - Instagram rolls out product-tagging feature for users in the US: How it works

Starting today we’re testing out a new way for people to learn more about social movements and to get the word out.https://t.co/c3jIeIg8u8 pic.twitter.com/42g1vVOQ2u — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) March 28, 2022

As per the blogpost, “Hashtags have long been a place where people discover new causes to support on Instagram, and now when you search for specific hashtags associated with certain movements, you’ll have the option to support them.”

For the unversed, developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who is known for reverse engineering apps to find new features, has revealed that Instagram is working on a feature that would enable Instagram users to respond to Stories using voice messages. However, it is worth noting that not every feature that the company is working on in the background ends up being released to the public.

Additionally, Instagram will now allow all users to tag products on the platform. Now available for users in the US, this feature was earlier limited to a business or a creator account.