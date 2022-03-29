comscore Instagram is testing a feature that will make it easier for users to support social causes
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram to make it easier to discover and support social causes on the platform
News

Instagram to make it easier to discover and support social causes on the platform

Apps

With this feature, every time users search for a hashtag that belongs to a social cause, it will give them an option to back the movement if they want.

Untitled design - 2022-03-29T112708.197

Instagram has announced that it is currently testing a new feature that will make it easier for users to support a social cause on the platform. With this feature, every time users search for a hashtag that belongs to a social cause, it will give them an option to back the movement if they want. They can just tap on “Support” and choose to “spread the word” via direct messages on the platform or start a fundraiser. Also Read - Instagram may soon let you respond to Stories with voice notes

As per the company blog, this feature is currently being tested on “a handful of hashtags that are focused on popular and long-standing movements on Instagram and in the world, like #BlackLivesMatter, #womensrights and #climatecrisis”. The social media platform will team up with others to expand the feature. Also Read - Elon Musk looking to launch his own Twitter competitor: Here's what we know

Additionally, Instagram has also reached out to more organizations, including the GLAADNAACPAdvancing Justice – AAJCHispanic Heritage FoundationOthering and Belonging Institute, and IllumiNative to select the initial list of hashtags. Also Read - Instagram rolls out product-tagging feature for users in the US: How it works

As per the blogpost, “Hashtags have long been a place where people discover new causes to support on Instagram, and now when you search for specific hashtags associated with certain movements, you’ll have the option to support them.”

For the unversed, developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who is known for reverse engineering apps to find new features, has revealed that Instagram is working on a feature that would enable Instagram users to respond to Stories using voice messages. However, it is worth noting that not every feature that the company is working on in the background ends up being released to the public.

Additionally, Instagram will now allow all users to tag products on the platform. Now available for users in the US, this feature was earlier limited to a business or a creator account.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 29, 2022 12:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Instagram is testing a feature that will make it easier for users to support social causes
Apps
Instagram is testing a feature that will make it easier for users to support social causes
Samsung thinks Oppo Find N is ah-mazing!

Mobiles

Samsung thinks Oppo Find N is ah-mazing!

Realme GT Neo 3 to launch soon in India: Here's what we could expect

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo 3 to launch soon in India: Here's what we could expect

Oppo K10, Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds to go on sale today in India

Deals

Oppo K10, Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds to go on sale today in India

YouTube is letting you leave emoji reactions at specific moments in a video

Apps

YouTube is letting you leave emoji reactions at specific moments in a video

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme GT Neo 3 to launch soon in India: Here's what we could expect

Motorola Frontier new images leak, expected to come with Samsung 200MP sensor: Here's what we know so far

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features

Adani Group announces 1500 EV charging stations across India

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram is testing a feature that will make it easier for users to support social causes

Apps

Instagram is testing a feature that will make it easier for users to support social causes
Instagram Stories likely to get voice replies soon

Apps

Instagram Stories likely to get voice replies soon
Elon Musk looking to launch his own Twitter competitor

Apps

Elon Musk looking to launch his own Twitter competitor
Instagram will now let users tag products in their posts

Apps

Instagram will now let users tag products in their posts
Instagram brings back much-requested chronological feed

Apps

Instagram brings back much-requested chronological feed

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग ने जिस गलती के लिए मांगी माफी, शाओमी पर भी लगा वैसा ही आरोप

BGMI में हैकर्स हो रहे कम? इस हफ्ते क्राफ्टन ने बैन किए सिर्फ 22 हजार अकाउंट

एप्पल का सस्ता 5G आइफोन यूजर्स को नहीं आ रहा पसंद! जानें

Free Fire MAX के 5 रेयर मेल-फीमेल कैरेक्टर बंडल, जिन्हें हासिल करना है बहुत मुश्किल

Realme GT Neo 3 जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, मिलती है 150W की सुपरफास्ट चार्जिंग स्पीड

Latest Videos

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

News

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price
WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

News

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video
This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

News

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video
Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Features

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

News

Realme GT Neo 3 to launch soon in India: Here's what we could expect
Mobiles
Realme GT Neo 3 to launch soon in India: Here's what we could expect
Motorola Frontier new images leak, expected to come with Samsung 200MP sensor: Here's what we know so far

Mobiles

Motorola Frontier new images leak, expected to come with Samsung 200MP sensor: Here's what we know so far
Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

News

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price
Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features

News

Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features
Adani Group announces 1500 EV charging stations across India

Electric Vehicle

Adani Group announces 1500 EV charging stations across India

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers