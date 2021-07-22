Instagram has announced that it is testing a new Collab feature in India and the UK. The new feature will allow users to collaborate with others on Feed Posts and Reels. Also Read - Instagram Sensitive Control feature launched: Here's how to limit sensitive content in Explore tab

Instagram Collab feature: How it works

The Facebook-owned company in a statement said that with ‘Collab’ one can invite a collaborator to their posts and reels. Also Read - Top 5 free Android apps on Google Play store this week

“Collaborating is a huge part of how people connect on Instagram. With ‘Collab’, you can invite a collaborator to your Feed Post and Reels and so they can share the content with their followers,” Instagram said. Also Read - Twitter shuts down Fleets, its Instagram Stories clone

Upon accepting the invite, the collaborator will be shown as an author and the content will be shared to their profile grid and to followers in the feed. As mentioned earlier, the feature is being released in only two countries as of now. “This is only testing with a small percentage of our global community now,” Instagram cited.

If you reside in any of these two countries, here’s how you can use Instagram’s new Collab feature.

Instagram Collab feature: How to use it

Step 1- Open the Instagram account, and click on Posts or Reels

Step 2- Once you are selecting a post to share or creating a reel, you will get the Tag People option.

Step 3- Tap on the Tag People option to invite a collaborator by clicking on Invite collaborator.

Step 4- Search for the account you want to add as a collaborator. Once they accept the invite, they will be added as co-authors and you will see it in the header of the post shared.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Instagram has brought a feature specifically for users in India. The social media platform last year introduced a new short video format ‘Reels’ that enable users to create and post short videos. Instagram took a step further to launch a separate tab for ‘Reels’ in India. Nonetheless, with TikTok banned in India, Instagram is no doubt taking advantage to tap into one of the largest online markets.