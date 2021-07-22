comscore Instagram testing new Collab feature for posts, Reels: Here's how it works
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram testing new Collab feature for posts, Reels: Here's how it works
News

Instagram testing new Collab feature for posts, Reels: Here's how it works

Apps

Instagram is testing a new Collab feature that will allow users to collaborate with others on Feed Posts and Reels.

Instagram Collab Reel Post invite

Instagram has announced that it is testing a new Collab feature in India and the UK. The new feature will allow users to collaborate with others on Feed Posts and Reels. Also Read - Instagram Sensitive Control feature launched: Here's how to limit sensitive content in Explore tab

Instagram Collab feature: How it works

The Facebook-owned company in a statement said that with ‘Collab’ one can invite a collaborator to their posts and reels. Also Read - Top 5 free Android apps on Google Play store this week

“Collaborating is a huge part of how people connect on Instagram. With ‘Collab’, you can invite a collaborator to your Feed Post and Reels and so they can share the content with their followers,” Instagram said. Also Read - Twitter shuts down Fleets, its Instagram Stories clone

Upon accepting the invite, the collaborator will be shown as an author and the content will be shared to their profile grid and to followers in the feed. As mentioned earlier, the feature is being released in only two countries as of now. “This is only testing with a small percentage of our global community now,” Instagram cited.

If you reside in any of these two countries, here’s how you can use Instagram’s new Collab feature.

Instagram Collab feature: How to use it

Step 1- Open the Instagram account, and click on Posts or Reels

Step 2- Once you are selecting a post to share or creating a reel, you will get the Tag People option.

Step 3- Tap on the Tag People option to invite a collaborator by clicking on Invite collaborator.

Step 4- Search for the account you want to add as a collaborator. Once they accept the invite, they will be added as co-authors and you will see it in the header of the post shared.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Instagram has brought a feature specifically for users in India. The social media platform last year introduced a new short video format ‘Reels’ that enable users to create and post short videos. Instagram took a step further to launch a separate tab for ‘Reels’ in India. Nonetheless, with TikTok banned in India, Instagram is no doubt taking advantage to tap into one of the largest online markets.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 22, 2021 11:21 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS 10.3.12 update brings July security patch, minor fixes

Nothing Ear 1 battery life, design and more details confirmed

Guru Randhawa launches Defy Gravity, Defy Crest, Defy Impulse earphones: Details here

Realme MagDart charger leaks with Apple inspired design

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Indian launch revealed and it coincides with Poco F3 GT

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 vs Redmi Note 10: Which one offers better value under Rs 15,000?

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

Cool WhatsApp features that should be introduced soon

GTA Online Los Santos Tuners: Prize rides, Mod Shop, vehicles, races, and more

5G on iPhone SE? Fine, as long as Apple upgrades the basics to 2022 spec

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram testing new Collab feature for posts, Reels in India

Apps

Instagram testing new Collab feature for posts, Reels in India
Instagram Sensitive Control: Here's how to limit sensitive content in Explore tab

Apps

Instagram Sensitive Control: Here's how to limit sensitive content in Explore tab
Top 5 free Android apps on Google Play store this week

Apps

Top 5 free Android apps on Google Play store this week
Twitter shuts down Fleets, its Instagram Stories clone

News

Twitter shuts down Fleets, its Instagram Stories clone
Instagram's new feature aims to keep you safe from hacking, 2FA via WhatsApp underway

News

Instagram's new feature aims to keep you safe from hacking, 2FA via WhatsApp underway

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Max के लिए इस तरह करें रजिस्ट्रेशन, मिलेगा इन्हांस गेमिंग एक्सपीरियंस

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G भारत में 23 जुलाई को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे कई धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

JioFiber का धमाकेदार ऑफर, 250 रुपये से भी कम में मिल रहा 1TB डेटा

Flipkart ने पेश किया नया 3D शॉपिंग फीचर, प्रोडक्ट का साइज समझने में मिलेगी मदद

Mr. Waggor से लेकर Dreki तक, ये 5 Pets आसान कर देंगे आपकी जीत

Latest Videos

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

Features

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know
Realme Pad: Everything you need to know

Features

Realme Pad: Everything you need to know
Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, more

Features

Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, more
Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?

Reviews

Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?

News

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS 10.3.12 update brings July security patch, minor fixes
News
OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS 10.3.12 update brings July security patch, minor fixes
Nothing Ear 1 battery life, design and more details confirmed

News

Nothing Ear 1 battery life, design and more details confirmed
Guru Randhawa launches Defy Gravity, Defy Crest, Defy Impulse earphones: Details here

Wearables

Guru Randhawa launches Defy Gravity, Defy Crest, Defy Impulse earphones: Details here
Realme MagDart charger leaks with Apple inspired design

Mobiles

Realme MagDart charger leaks with Apple inspired design
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Indian launch revealed and it coincides with Poco F3 GT

News

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Indian launch revealed and it coincides with Poco F3 GT

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers