Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India

Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is now testing the ability for people to add music to their feed posts in three countries, including India, the company announced on Thursday.

The other two countries, where this feature will first be tested, are Brazil and Turkey.

"With this test, Instagram hopes to give its community a way to add a soundtrack to their Feed photos, like they can with Reels and Stories already. If a user clicks on the song, they will be taken to an audio page that showcases all Feed posts that have used that song," the company said in a statement.

This feature is being tested with a small percentage of Instagram’s global community and expanded based on the learning and feedback from the Instagram community.

Meanwhile, Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Wednesday said that the company has added two new features to improve user experience, including a “rage shake” that will let users report a problem more quickly.

The Verge reported that this feature will give Instagram feedback that will help it prioritise bug fixes.

The other new feature Instagram shipped on Wednesday is what Mosseri called a “finally” feature — the ability to delete a single image from a photo carousel.

At the moment, the carousel feature is only available for iOS users in US.

