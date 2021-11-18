comscore Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India
News

Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India

Apps

This feature is being tested with a small percentage of Instagram's global community and expanded based on the learning and feedback from the Instagram community. Meanwhile, Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Wednesday said that the company has added two new features to improve user experience, including a "rage shake" that will let users report a problem more quickly.

  • Published: November 18, 2021 6:11 PM IST
Instagram (1)

Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is now testing the ability for people to add music to their feed posts in three countries, including India, the company announced on Thursday. Also Read - Top short video apps in India: Instagram, YouTube, MX Taka Tak and more

The other two countries, where this feature will first be tested, are Brazil and Turkey. Also Read - Instagram may soon ask for video verification to create new account

“With this test, Instagram hopes to give its community a way to add a soundtrack to their Feed photos, like they can with Reels and Stories already. If a user clicks on the song, they will be taken to an audio page that showcases all Feed posts that have used that song,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Instagram brings TikTok's Text to Speech, Voice Effects audio tools to Reels: Here's how to make funny videos

This feature is being tested with a small percentage of Instagram’s global community and expanded based on the learning and feedback from the Instagram community.

Meanwhile, Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Wednesday said that the company has added two new features to improve user experience, including a “rage shake” that will let users report a problem more quickly.

The Verge reported that this feature will give Instagram feedback that will help it prioritise bug fixes.

The other new feature Instagram shipped on Wednesday is what Mosseri called a “finally” feature — the ability to delete a single image from a photo carousel.

At the moment, the carousel feature is only available for iOS users in US.

(Inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 18, 2021 6:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more
Telecom
Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more
Google For India event explained in pictures

Photo Gallery

Google For India event explained in pictures

Google For India event explained in pictures

Photo Gallery

Google For India event explained in pictures

Top short video apps in India: Instagram, YouTube, MX Taka Tak and more

Photo Gallery

Top short video apps in India: Instagram, YouTube, MX Taka Tak and more

Here's a list of short video apps available in India

Photo Gallery

Here's a list of short video apps available in India

This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

News

This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

Why should girls have all the fun with electric vehicles

Photo Gallery

Why should girls have all the fun with electric vehicles

Why should girls have all the fun with electric vehicles

Photo Gallery

Why should girls have all the fun with electric vehicles

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far

India and Taiwan expanding bilateral relations by collaborating on Cyber security

Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more

This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Got a gift card that is collecting dust? Here's how you can turn it into gold

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India

Apps

Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India
Instagram may soon ask for video verification to create new account

Apps

Instagram may soon ask for video verification to create new account
Instagram brings TikTok's Text to Speech, Voice Effects audio tools to Reels

How To

Instagram brings TikTok's Text to Speech, Voice Effects audio tools to Reels
Hate speech has dropped on Instagram, Facebook, says Meta

Apps

Hate speech has dropped on Instagram, Facebook, says Meta
Instagram to remind users to take a break from scrolling

Apps

Instagram to remind users to take a break from scrolling

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today: आज रिडीम कोड में मिलेंगे Titian mark gun skins समेत ये धांसू आइटम, इस तरह करें क्लेम

Free Fire में शुरू हुआ नया Faded Wheel इवेंट, ऐसे पाएं Winged Bones Backpack समेत कई धांसू आइटम्स

Moto G Power 2022 हुआ लॉन्च, 5000mAh की बैटरी के साथ मिलता है 50MP कैमरा

Free Fire Advance Server OB31 Update के लिए इस तरह मिलेगा एक्टिवेशन कोड, जानें पूरा तरीका

Paytm IPO: घर बैठे-बैठे चंद मिनटों में ऑनलाइन चेक करें शेयर अलॉटमेंट स्टेटस, जानें आपको शेयर मिला है या नहीं

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far
Mobiles
Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far
India and Taiwan expanding bilateral relations by collaborating on Cyber security

News

India and Taiwan expanding bilateral relations by collaborating on Cyber security
Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India

Apps

Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India
Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more

Telecom

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more
This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

News

This is the most commonly used password in India: If you use it too, change it immediately

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers