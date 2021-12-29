comscore Adam Mosseri shares what Instagram will look like in 2022
Instagram to focus on videos, messaging, transparency, creators in 2022, says Adam Mosseri

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said that the company will focus on fur areas including videos, creators, transparency and messaging in 2022.

Image: Pixabay

The year 2021 is coming to an end. Before the new year begins, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has shared the key areas on which the photo and video-sharing platform will be focusing on in 2022. In a 2.22-minute-long video on Twitter, Mosseri highlighted the four key areas where Instagram users should see a change in. These areas are – videos, messaging, transparency and creators. Also Read - Top Instagram features that are inspired by TikTok

Talking about videos, the Instagram CEO said that in 2022, the company will consolidate all its video products and focus on Reels. “We’re going to double down on our focus on video, we’re no longer just a photo-sharing app, and consolidate all our video formats around Reels and continue to grow that product,” he said in the video. Also Read - From Clubhouse’s Android app to Facebook becoming Meta, here’s how your favourite social media apps changed in 2021

Mosseri also talked about the importance of messaging in his message. While he didn’t share exactly how Instagram would refine messaging on its platform, he did say that it will be one of the company’s key focus areas. “We’re also going to focus a lot on messaging. Messaging is one of the primary ways that people – actually it is the primary way people connect online at this point – and we think Instagram can be the best place for people to connect with their friends about their interests. And Instagram needs to embrace the fact that messaging is that primary form of communication,” Mosseri added. Also Read - Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger users targeted in a phishing scam

Another key area where Instagram will be focusing on in 2022 is working on controls that will give users more transparency. “We think it’s important for people to understand how Instagram works, if they’re going to shape it into what they want or what’s best for them,” the Instagram CEO said.

Lastly, he shared how the year 2022 will empower creators on its platform to earn more. “…one of the most important things that we can do is help them make a living on our platform. And so there will be a number of new creator monetisation products – ways to help creators make a living on our platform that I’m particularly excited about coming out next year,” he said adding, “We’re going to have to rethink what Instagram is, because the world is changing quickly and we’re going to have to change with it.”

  • Published Date: December 29, 2021 11:20 AM IST

