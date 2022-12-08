comscore Instagram creators can check if their posts are blocked for recommendations: Here's how
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram To Let Creators Know Ios Their Posts Android Being Blocked
News

Instagram will now allow creators to check if their posts are being blocked for recommendations

Apps

Creators and businesses will be able to edit, delete, or appeal Instagram's decision on posts flagged as being ineligible for recommendations.

Highlights

  • Creators and businesses can go to Profile Settings and can see if any photos or videos they posted have been taken down or not.
  • In order to be eligible to appear on Explore, Instagram posts must follow community guidelines and rules around recommended content.
  • Users can now check if their posts are being blocked from recommendation and discovery features on the platform.
Instagram

Image: Pixabay

Meta-owned Instagram will now tell creators and businesses if their posts are not been recommended to other users, and are being blocked from recommendation and discovery features on the platform. Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the company is expanding Account Status “so professional accounts can understand if their content may be eligible to be recommended to non-followers”. Also Read - Meta removes 32 million pieces of bad content on Facebook, Instagram

How to check if your post is being recommended on Instagram

In the settings menu, under account and then account status, “professional accounts can now check to see if any of their posts are banned from being recommended to users who don’t follow them,” Mosseri posted on Twitter. Also Read - Meta says it got 55,497 requests from Indian govt for user data

instagram

Instagram Account Status

“We’re announcing new transparency tools, so you can see whether or not your photos and videos are recommended,” he said. Also Read - Meta introduces new privacy updates for teens on Instagram, Facebook

Creators and businesses can go to Profile Settings and can see if any photos or videos they posted “have been taken down because they violate our community standards or community guidelines”.

In order to be eligible to appear on Explore and other places, Instagram posts must follow community guidelines and rules around recommended content.

Creators and businesses will be able to edit, delete, or appeal Instagram’s decision on posts flagged as being ineligible for recommendations.

“We know it’s important for creators to understand how Instagram works if they’re going to use it over the long run,” said Mosseri.

As per the blogpost, “With these updates, we want to help you understand issues with your account and better explain how our systems and rules work. We’re continuing to improve Account Status to cover more areas (like Search and Suggested Accounts), and add more ways for you to understand and fix issues that may affect how you reach non-followers.”

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 8, 2022 12:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 8, 2022 12:29 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Instagram will now tell creators if their posts are eligible for recommendations
Apps
Instagram will now tell creators if their posts are eligible for recommendations
Data of 6 lakh Indians sold on 'bot' markets for nearly Rs 490 each: Check details

News

Data of 6 lakh Indians sold on 'bot' markets for nearly Rs 490 each: Check details

Oppo INNO Day 2022 set for December 14, Find N2 foldable phones may launch

Mobiles

Oppo INNO Day 2022 set for December 14, Find N2 foldable phones may launch

Realme 10 Pro series to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Mobiles

Realme 10 Pro series to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Jio Phone 5G is in the works, has Snapdragon 480+ SoC

Mobiles

Jio Phone 5G is in the works, has Snapdragon 480+ SoC

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Data of 6 lakh Indians sold on 'bot' markets for nearly Rs 490 each: Check details

Oppo INNO Day 2022 set for December 14, Find N2 foldable phones may launch

Twitter Blue may cost you a lot more on an iPhone, but less on web

Google says it does not allow ads that promote online gambling

Edtech firm Vedantu fires 385 employees in another layoff

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch video

Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Watch video for details

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

How to disable whatsapp message notification reaction, Watch Tutorial

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?