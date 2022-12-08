Meta-owned Instagram will now tell creators and businesses if their posts are not been recommended to other users, and are being blocked from recommendation and discovery features on the platform. Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the company is expanding Account Status “so professional accounts can understand if their content may be eligible to be recommended to non-followers”. Also Read - Meta removes 32 million pieces of bad content on Facebook, Instagram

How to check if your post is being recommended on Instagram

In the settings menu, under account and then account status, "professional accounts can now check to see if any of their posts are banned from being recommended to users who don't follow them," Mosseri posted on Twitter.

"We're announcing new transparency tools, so you can see whether or not your photos and videos are recommended," he said.

✅ Account Status Update ✅ We’re expanding Account Status so professional accounts can understand if their content may be eligible to be recommended to non-followers. Here’s how to get to it: Profile -> Menu -> Settings -> Account -> Account Status pic.twitter.com/QbxjQF06vR — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 7, 2022

Creators and businesses can go to Profile Settings and can see if any photos or videos they posted “have been taken down because they violate our community standards or community guidelines”.

In order to be eligible to appear on Explore and other places, Instagram posts must follow community guidelines and rules around recommended content.

Creators and businesses will be able to edit, delete, or appeal Instagram’s decision on posts flagged as being ineligible for recommendations.

“We know it’s important for creators to understand how Instagram works if they’re going to use it over the long run,” said Mosseri.

As per the blogpost, “With these updates, we want to help you understand issues with your account and better explain how our systems and rules work. We’re continuing to improve Account Status to cover more areas (like Search and Suggested Accounts), and add more ways for you to understand and fix issues that may affect how you reach non-followers.”

–With inputs from IANS