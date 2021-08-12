Instagram to let you limit abusive comments, DMs from unknown people

With several instances of hateful messaging and commenting lately, Instagram has taken a step forward in limiting hateful behaviour on its platform. Starting today, Instagram will let you limit unwanted and hateful comments as well as messages on your account. The idea is to limit abusive comments and messages on posts as well as DMs. The feature is available to everyone globally. Also Read - How to hide likes on Instagram, Facebook if you don't want social media validation

"We have a responsibility to make sure everyone feels safe when they're on Instagram. We don't allow hate speech or bullying on Instagram, and we remove it whenever we find it. We also want to protect people from having to experience this abuse in the first place, which is why we're constantly listening to feedback from experts and our community, and developing new features to give people more control over their experience on Instagram, and help protect them from abuse," says Instagram.

Insta lets you limit unwanted people

Limits

Limits

One of the main features is Limits, which will automatically hide comments and DM requests from people who don't follow you, or those who have followed you recently (within a week). The feature has been developed keeping in mind creators and public figures. You can turn it on or off from the privacy settings.

“We saw this after the recent Euro 2020 final, which resulted in a significant and unacceptable spike in racist abuse towards players. Creators also tell us they don’t want to switch off comments and messages completely; they still want to hear from their community and build those relationships. Limits allows you to hear from your long-standing followers, while limiting contact from people who might only be coming to your account to target you,” says Instagram.

Stronger Warnings

You already see a mild warning while posting an offensive comment on a social media post. Instagram will now show users an even stronger message when it detects something abusive in your comment. The app will warn against racist language, and notify you of it being hidden from others.

Preventing abuses in DMs and comments

Insta is also expanding the Hidden Words feature to all countries by the end of this month. The feature “allows you to automatically filter offensive words, phrases and emojis into a Hidden Folder, that you never have to open if you don’t want to. It also filters DM requests that are likely to be spammy or low-quality.”