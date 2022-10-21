comscore Instagram introduces hidden words, nudges to be respectful and more
Instagram to nudge people to be respectful to others; adds Hidden Words feature

Instagram will also remind people to be respectful in direct chats when sending a message request to a creator.

  • Instagram to remind people to be respectful when sending DMs to creators
  • These prompts are now live for users whose apps are set to English, Portuguese, Spanish, French, Chinese or Arabic.
  • According to Instagram, 40 percent fewer comments on average might be offensive with Hidden Words feature.
Image: Instagram

Instagram has rolled out new features to protect users from abuse, along with updates to Hidden Words. According to Instagram, users will now get a new notification that will encourage the users to pause and think about how they want to respond before replying to a comment that might be offensive. Also Read - Facebook update: Groups get reels, profiles, ability to share event as Insta story and more

These prompts are now live for people whose apps are set to English, Portuguese, Spanish, French, Chinese or Arabic. In addition to this, Instagram will also remind people to be respectful in direct chats when sending a message request to a creator. This reminder will roll out for all users worldwide in the coming weeks. Also Read - Chinese websites may steal user data via fake gifting offers: Cert-In

As per the blogpost, “This nudge helps people remember that there’s a real person on the other side of their DM request, and encourages more respectful outreach to people they may not know. We’re rolling out this reminder globally in the coming weeks.” Also Read - How to collaborate with other accounts on Instagram

Instagram has rolled out one more functionality, now if you block someone, you will have the option to block additional accounts they may have to make it more difficult for them to connect with you again, the company said in a blogpost.

Based on the findings of the first tests for this new change, the company expects that four million fewer accounts will need to be blocked each week, since these accounts will now be blocked automatically.

Since it launched last year, more than one in five people with a minimum of 10,000 followers have turned on the Hidden Words feature.

Hidden Words is an effective tool for automatically removing damaging content from message requests and comments.

According to the company, 40 percent fewer comments on average might be offensive.

The company is starting to test automatically turning on Hidden Words for Creator accounts.

Every user will be able to turn the settings on or off at any time and make a customised list with additional words, phrases and emojis they might want to hide.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: October 21, 2022 1:37 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 21, 2022 1:44 PM IST
