comscore Instagram to block sensitive content for all teenager accounts by default
  • Instagram To Restrict Sensitive Content For New Teen Users By Default
News

Instagram to restrict sensitive content for new teen users by default

Apps

will show prompts asking teens to review their settings including -- controlling who can reshare their content, who can message and contact them, what content they can see

Untitled design - 2022-08-26T094007.166

Meta-owned photo and video sharing platform Instagram has announced that it will limit sensitive content for new teen users by default on the platform. Also Read - Facebook Hacks: How to remove unwanted posts from your feed without losing friends

Instagram said that Sensitive Content Control has only two options for teens — “Standard” and “Less”. Also Read - WhatsApp is finally giving us a glimpse of Communities but you probably can’t use it yet

“New teens on Instagram under 16 years old will be defaulted into the ‘Less’ state. For teens already on Instagram, we will send a prompt encouraging them to select the ‘Less’ experience,” the platform said in a blogpost. Also Read - How to turn on (or off) end-to-end encrypted chat backups on WhatsApp

instagram, meta

Image: Instagram

“This will make it more difficult for young people to come across potentially sensitive content or accounts in Search, Explore, Hashtag Pages, Reels, Feed Recommendations and Suggested Accounts,” it added.

Instagram Settings for teenagers

In addition, Instagram said it is testing a new way to encourage teens to update their safety and privacy settings.

It will show prompts asking teens to review their settings including — controlling who can reshare their content, who can message and contact them, what content they can see and how they can manage their time spent on Instagram.

“We are continuously developing controls to help people personalize their experience on Instagram,” the company said.

“Last summer, we launched the Sensitive Content Control so people could choose how much or how little sensitive content to see in Explore from accounts they do not follow. Today, we are announcing updates to this control,” it added.

In addition to Explore, users will now be able to control the amount of sensitive content and accounts they see in Search, Reels, Accounts You Might Follow, Hashtag Pages and In-Feed Recommendations.

This update will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

–IANS

  • Published Date: August 26, 2022 10:28 AM IST
