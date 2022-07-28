Instagram algorithm and the interface have come a long way since its launch. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced his plans on how your Instagram feed will look in the future. Recently, you must have come across posts and Reels from users whom you don’t even follow on your feed. Zuckerberg says that you will see more of that in the coming months. Also Read - Kardashians criticise Instagram for copying TikTok: Here’s what Adam Mosseri has to say

Instagram to show more content from users you dont follow

As per the company CEO, the social media platform has decided to double the amount of content from recommended accounts that the users will see on their Instagram and Facebook feeds by the end of 2023. Right now, such content accounts for almost 15 percent on Facebook and it is confirmed to get higher on Instagram. Also Read - Love Instagram? Adam Mosseri might have some bad news for you

There are chances that this algorithm might not be accepted by people readily, since they might not be interested in the content from people they don’t follow. Meta, in the second quarter earnings call, clarified that “Al finds additional content that people find interesting, that increases engagement and the quality of our feeds.” This recommended content will include photos or links shared by people on the platform publicly. Also Read - Tuned, Meta's social app for couples, is shutting down

Zuckerberg added, “In that sense, I think what we’re doing is going to be pretty unique. I don’t think people are going to want to be constrained to one format.”

Recently, the algorithm has been criticised by the most followed woman on the internet Kylie Jenner as her Instagram feed is saturated with short videos just like TikTok. To this, the Meta-owned platform’s head Adam Mosseri shared a video explaining the recent changes to the platform and said it will become more video-focused over time.

For the unversed, for the first time ever, Facebook has reported a drop of 1 percent that amounts to $28.8 billion in its revenue in the second quarter. It is predicted that the third quarter will be even harsher. Notably, the Reality Labs division, which was handling the metaverse project lost $2.8 billion in the quarter.