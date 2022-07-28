comscore Instagram to increase the amount of recommended content from accounts you dont follow
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram To Show Even More Posts From Accounts You Dont Follow Zuckerberg
News

Instagram to show even more posts from accounts you don’t follow: Zuckerberg

Apps

Meta aims to double the amount of content from recommended accounts that the users will see on their Instagram and Facebook feeds by the end of 2023.

Untitled design - 2022-07-28T094312.428

Image: Pexels

Instagram algorithm and the interface have come a long way since its launch. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced his plans on how your Instagram feed will look in the future. Recently, you must have come across posts and Reels from users whom you don’t even follow on your feed. Zuckerberg says that you will see more of that in the coming months. Also Read - Kardashians criticise Instagram for copying TikTok: Here’s what Adam Mosseri has to say

Instagram to show more content from users you dont follow

As per the company CEO, the social media platform has decided to double the amount of content from recommended accounts that the users will see on their Instagram and Facebook feeds by the end of 2023. Right now, such content accounts for almost 15 percent on Facebook and it is confirmed to get higher on Instagram. Also Read - Love Instagram? Adam Mosseri might have some bad news for you

There are chances that this algorithm might not be accepted by people readily, since they might not be interested in the content from people they don’t follow. Meta, in the second quarter earnings call, clarified that “Al finds additional content that people find interesting, that increases engagement and the quality of our feeds.” This recommended content will include photos or links shared by people on the platform publicly. Also Read - Tuned, Meta's social app for couples, is shutting down

Zuckerberg added, “In that sense, I think what we’re doing is going to be pretty unique. I don’t think people are going to want to be constrained to one format.”

Recently, the algorithm has been criticised by the most followed woman on the internet Kylie Jenner as her Instagram feed is saturated with short videos just like TikTok. To this, the Meta-owned platform’s head Adam Mosseri shared a video explaining the recent changes to the platform and said it will become more video-focused over time.

For the unversed, for the first time ever, Facebook has reported a drop of 1 percent that amounts to  $28.8 billion in its revenue in the second quarter. It is predicted that the third quarter will be even harsher. Notably, the Reality Labs division, which was handling the metaverse project lost $2.8 billion in the quarter.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 28, 2022 9:49 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 28, 2022 10:20 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vodafone Idea customers can finally send port-out SMS without a dedicated SMS plan
Telecom
Vodafone Idea customers can finally send port-out SMS without a dedicated SMS plan
Bitcoin, Ether price today (July 28): Bitcoin spikes by 10 percent, Ethereum by 15 percent

News

Bitcoin, Ether price today (July 28): Bitcoin spikes by 10 percent, Ethereum by 15 percent

Instagram will show more content from users you dont follow: Here's why

Apps

Instagram will show more content from users you dont follow: Here's why

Google Pixel 6A, Google Pixel Buds Pro first sale today: Check price, offers

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6A, Google Pixel Buds Pro first sale today: Check price, offers

GTA 6 to include a playable female character for the first time: Check launch date and more

Gaming

GTA 6 to include a playable female character for the first time: Check launch date and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vodafone Idea customers can finally send port-out SMS without a dedicated SMS plan

Bitcoin, Ether price today (July 28): Bitcoin spikes by 10 percent, Ethereum by 15 percent

Instagram will show more content from users you dont follow: Here's why

Google Pixel 6A, Google Pixel Buds Pro first sale today: Check price, offers

GTA 6 to include a playable female character for the first time: Check launch date and more

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India
Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places

News

Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places
Samsung Launched Galaxy S22

News

Samsung Launched Galaxy S22 " Bora Purple" Edition, Check out the video
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999