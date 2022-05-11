comscore #iplmemes, #sharktank memes, among the top trends on Instagram in India
Instagram trends: From Shark Tank India to Hera Pheri, here are the memes Indians loved sharing

Apps

India users on Instagram loved making memes on Choto Bachhi Ho Kya, Shark Tank India, Hera Pheri and more.

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms where users love to share memes with their friends and family. Whether it is some big incident like Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the Oscars or IPL, users turn to Instagram to share hilarious memes. The Meta-owned photo-sharing platform revealed the trends of the “Indian memeaverse”. Also Read - Instagram to begin testing NFTs this week in the US: All you need to know

Instagram made this announcement at its second edition of the annual Global MemeCon (formerly known as Global Meme Summit) in Mumbai recently. The Meta-owned photo-sharing platform revealed the trends of the “Indian memeaverse”. Also Read - Now you can earn Rs 3.6 lakh per month for creating original content on Facebook Reels: Here's how

Instagram reveals top trends of the Indian memeaverse

According to Instagram, the most popular meme types that grabbed the most attention are comedy memes, crypto memes, gaming memes and astrology memes. Additionally, #funnymemes, #gujjumemes, #tamilmemes, #memesdaily and #marathimeme were the most popular meme hashtags in India. Also Read - How to hide your Instagram stories from a specific someone

Instagram further revealed that the top trending hashtags on Instagram in India are #iplmemes, #telugumemes, #kgf2, #gujjumemes and #willsmith.

Since users just love to create and share memes based on comedy movies/shows and insides, the most topical and cultural moments that created meme-storms on the platform include Choti Bachi Ho Kya?, Shark Tank India, Your accent is so sexy, Hera Pheri Memes and Mr McAdams.

A spokesperson of Instagram reveals that it has over 3 million people following #meme. According to a statement by Paras Sharma, Director of Media Partnerships, Facebook India (Meta), “Trends from the Indian memeaverse highlight how memes to fuel culture and we’re glad to share them, so more people in the ecosystem understand the meme space even further. Now with Reels, memes have evolved from photos, GIFs, to short videos, and creative tools like Remix, collab and original audio, are helping accelerate creativity in memes all across India.”

For the unversed, “Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Instagram will begin testing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the platform starting this week in the US. Users will see more details like the name of the creator and owner by clicking on the tag. Notably, no fees will be charged for posting or sharing the NFT on Instagram.

  • Published Date: May 11, 2022 5:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 11, 2022 5:26 PM IST

