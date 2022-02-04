comscore Instagram update: Take a Break feature finally available in India and other countries
News

Instagram update: Take a Break feature finally available in India and other countries

Apps

The Take a Break feature will ask Instagram users to take a break from the app and suggest that they set reminders to take more breaks in the future.

Instagram

Image: Pixabay

Meta owned photo sharing social media platform Instagram has rolled out its “Take a Break” feature in all countries including India. This feature will ask users to take a break from the social media platform and also suggest that they set reminders to take more breaks from the app. Also Read - Tech giants inability to moderate online content leaves Indian officials fuming

To recall, the Meta owned image sharing and social media platform announced the feature back in September. The feature initially started rolling out in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia back in December. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook lost daily users for the first time in 18 years

The Take a Break feature will pop up every time users spend a lot of time on the app. It will ask the users to take a break from Instagram and suggest that they set reminders to take more breaks in the future. The users will also be shown expert-backed tips to help them reflect and reset. To make its userbase aware of the feature, Instagram will show notifications suggesting they turn these reminders on. Also Read - Meta introduces 3D avatars to Instagram Stories, new updates for Messenger, Facebook

The company has also announced that to amplify the Take a Break feature in India, it will be running a new ‘Break Zaroori Hai’ campaign with We The Young. The campaign will run for a month and will highlight situations where young people could use this feature. We The Young under this campaign will work with creators, mental health experts and other stakeholders to produce multilingual content emphasising the need for making informed decisions about the time spent on the platform. They will also inform users on ways to incorporate the ‘Take A Break’ feature with their social media routine.

“The wellbeing of young people is important to us, and we’re focused on ensuring that the time spent on Instagram is intentional and people feel good about it. With this context, we’ve launched ‘Take a Break’, to meaningfully improve the experience on Instagram for young people, parents and guardians. We aim to continue our work to create a safe and supportive environment on Instagram, so young people can use it to explore their interests, and find community,” said Natasha Jog, Public Policy Manager, Instagram, Facebook India.

  • Published Date: February 4, 2022 4:43 PM IST

