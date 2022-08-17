comscore You can now cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram Users Can Now Cross Post Their Reels On Facebook
News

Instagram users can now cross-post their Reels on Facebook

Apps

Meta has rolled out a new feature to Instagram that enables users to share their Reel on Facebook simultaneously while sharing it on the photo and video sharing platform.

Instagram

Image: Pixabay

Meta is beefing up its efforts to compete with TikTok. As a part of these efforts, the company has released several new features to Instagram that make it easier for users to share content with their followers on the photo and video-sharing platform. For one, the company has introduced the ability to cross-post Instagram Reels on Facebook. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you use Facebook Avatars as your profile picture

The news was announced by Instagram boss Adam Mosseri in a post on Twitter. “The second feature is the ability to cross post a reel from Instagram to Facebook. So, if you do have accounts on both apps, you can now post a reel on Instagram and have it go to both the apps to increase the number of people that you reach,” he said in the video. Also Read - How to change language settings in Facebook, Instagram: A step-by-step guide

In addition to this, Meta is also bringing Your Stories, which until now were available for Stories to videos and Reels on Instagram. “Now, the Add You sticker, has been on Stories for a while now and it has been doing quite well, and what’s kind of amazing about it is that when you see something, it can inspire you to create your own story. We want to have that in video, too,” the Instagram boss added.

Apart from this, the company is enabling creators on Facebook to create a Reels using Stories that they have already shared.

Interestingly, the feature comes just months after Meta rolled out Reels on Facebook to all its Android and iOS users globally. “Watching video is half of time spent on Facebook and Instagram, and Reels is our fastest growing content format by far. We’re focused on making Reels the best way for creators to get discovered, connect with their audience and earn money,” the company had said at the time. And now, with the features, the company is making Reels a bit more accessible to the creators.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 17, 2022 9:58 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

You can now cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook
Apps
You can now cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook
Nothing reveals why Nothing Phone (1) display has less brightness

Mobiles

Nothing reveals why Nothing Phone (1) display has less brightness

Vivo V25 series will debut in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Mobiles

Vivo V25 series will debut in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Windows 11: How to turn off App notifications

How To

Windows 11: How to turn off App notifications

Dragon Ball characters are coming to Fortnite: From Son Goku to Vegeta, check what you get

Gaming

Dragon Ball characters are coming to Fortnite: From Son Goku to Vegeta, check what you get

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

You can now cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook

Nothing reveals why Nothing Phone (1) display has less brightness

Vivo V25 series will debut in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

India's semiconductor market to reach $300 bn by 2026

ZEE Digital concluded Zee National Achievers Awards 2022

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

Features

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More
Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More

Features

Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More
OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here

Reviews

OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here
GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

Features

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999