You can now cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook

Meta is beefing up its efforts to compete with TikTok. As a part of these efforts, the company has released several new features to Instagram that make it easier for users to share content with their followers on the photo and video-sharing platform. For one, the company has introduced the ability to cross-post Instagram Reels on Facebook. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you use Facebook Avatars as your profile picture

The news was announced by Instagram boss Adam Mosseri in a post on Twitter. “The second feature is the ability to cross post a reel from Instagram to Facebook. So, if you do have accounts on both apps, you can now post a reel on Instagram and have it go to both the apps to increase the number of people that you reach,” he said in the video. Also Read - How to change language settings in Facebook, Instagram: A step-by-step guide

📣 Reels Updates 📣 Also Read - Apple, Meta once planned to build businesses together: Report We’re launching a few new Reels features to make it fun and easy for people to find + share more entertaining content: – ‘Add Yours’ Sticker

– IG-to-FB Crossposting

– FB Reels Insights Have a favorite? Let me know 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/RwjnRu5om2 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) August 16, 2022

In addition to this, Meta is also bringing Your Stories, which until now were available for Stories to videos and Reels on Instagram. “Now, the Add You sticker, has been on Stories for a while now and it has been doing quite well, and what’s kind of amazing about it is that when you see something, it can inspire you to create your own story. We want to have that in video, too,” the Instagram boss added.

Apart from this, the company is enabling creators on Facebook to create a Reels using Stories that they have already shared.

Interestingly, the feature comes just months after Meta rolled out Reels on Facebook to all its Android and iOS users globally. “Watching video is half of time spent on Facebook and Instagram, and Reels is our fastest growing content format by far. We’re focused on making Reels the best way for creators to get discovered, connect with their audience and earn money,” the company had said at the time. And now, with the features, the company is making Reels a bit more accessible to the creators.