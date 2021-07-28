comscore Instagram users can now post 60 seconds long Reels: Here’s how to post
Instagram users can now post 60 seconds long Reels: Here's how to post

Instagram has announced that users will now be able to post 60 seconds long Reels on the platform and share with their friends. Here’s everything you need to know.

Instagram has announced that users will now be able to post 60 seconds long Reels on the platform and share with their friends. Until now, users could only post Reels with video length of 15-seconds and 30-seconds. This comes as a treat for creators who want to share longer Reels with their friends and followers out there. Also Read - How to temporarily deactivate Instagram account: Follow these steps

To recall, Instagram introduced Reels soon after TikTok was banned in the country. The idea was to take on the likes of other emerging Indian short video platforms including Mitron, Roposo, Chingari, among others. Facebook’s photo sharing platform has gained wide popularity in the India and globally. Also Read - Instagram testing new Collab feature for posts, Reels: Here's how it works

Longer Reels

Instagram expands video length for Reels after rival TikTok expanded its limit to 3 minutes to allow creators create longer videos and share with friends. TikTok is currently unavailable in India. The Indian government banned the Chinese TikTok app last year alongside other popular app such as PUBG Mobile, among others. Also Read - Instagram Sensitive Control feature launched: Here's how to limit sensitive content in Explore tab

Creating these 60-seconds Reels is the same as creating shorter Reels. The steps remain the same. Just head to the Reels tab on the app, and record the content or upload from phone storage. Once the Reels is uploaded, you can share it with your followers and others on Instagram platform.

Instagram latest update

Instagram has also introduced new protection for teens on the platform. The photo sharing platform has announced that accounts of teenagers will by default get set to private accounts. The company believes, this will make it harder for potentially suspicious accounts to find youths on the platform and keep them safe from evil eyes. Instagram has said that it will send push notifications to teenage users, urging them to make their accounts private.

This is not a mandatory setting, and such users will switch to a public account whenever required. An official blogpost stated, “we’ll still give young people the choice to switch to a public account or keep their current account public if they wish.”

  Published Date: July 28, 2021 4:55 PM IST

