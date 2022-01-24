Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri had recently announced that they will soon start testing paid subscriptions for creators and influencers on the platform. Looks like users in India are also a part of this test. For the unversed, Instagram is planning to charge followers of certain influencers and creators for their exclusive content including photos, reels, videos and so on. Users who pay for the subscription will show a purple badge that will help creators recognise and interact with them accordingly. Also Read - How to hide your online status on Instagram

As reported by a few users in India, the subscription feature was recently spotted in India as well. Earlier, it was being tested in the US. Although the subscription cost in India has not been revealed by the social media platform yet, a user, Salman Memon (@salman_memon_7), has revealed the expected pricing in India. As per the screenshot shared by the user on Twitter, users will see three different prices in India: Rs 85, Rs 440 and Rs 890. Reportedly, these options were spotted on select creators’ accounts in India. This option is likely to be available for both Android and iOS users.

As per the screenshots, the monthly subscription plans will include subscriber badge, subscription-only Story and exclusive live videos. The crown-like purple subscriber badge icon will appear in front of the username of the user. Just like the blue tick icon on verified accounts.