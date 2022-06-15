Several Instagram users are facing issues with the Stories feature of the platform. Many users on Reddit have reported that they have re-view someone’s old Stories to watch the new ones. This bug is making users watch Stories on the platform over and over again that they have already watched. So if you are also facing the same issue, you are not alone. Also Read - Twitter is testing shopping reminders for upcoming products

Instagram users report a bug in Stories

As reported by The Verge, Instagram is forcing users to rewatch the old Stories on the platform. Ideally, if an account shares a new Story, you can see the recent posts. The report further added that the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform, Instagram has acknowledged the issue.

According to Meta spokesperson Christine Pai, the company is "aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram Stories." She added that Instagram is "working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible." She even apologised for the inconvenience caused.

As per a thread on Reddit, users are facing this issue since Monday. It is not yet known how many users globally are affected by this bug. Many users have reported the bug on Twitter as well.

What’s up with Instagram stories??? All of a sudden it’s showing all the active stories posted from every user, rather than the new stories first as if the rings are all grey regardless of new posts. — Gabriel A. Dozier (@gabedozier) June 14, 2022

I know we’re deeply divided these days but we gotta come together and agree to stop adding to our Instagram stories until they fix that glitch — T.J. Chambers (@tjchambersLA) June 14, 2022

In other news, Instagram now allows users to pin three of their favourite posts on the top of their photo grid. This way, whoever visits your profile will be able to see these posts on the top, and they don’t have to dig in to look at all your posts to find them.