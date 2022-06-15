comscore Instagram bug is making users re-watch old Stories on the platform
News

Instagram users report bug that forces them to re-watch old Stories

Apps

The Instagram bug is making users re-watch old Stories every time they want to watch the new ones.

Instagram Reels

Image: Instagram

Several Instagram users are facing issues with the Stories feature of the platform. Many users on Reddit have reported that they have re-view someone’s old Stories to watch the new ones. This bug is making users watch Stories on the platform over and over again that they have already watched. So if you are also facing the same issue, you are not alone. Also Read - Twitter is testing shopping reminders for upcoming products

Instagram users report a bug in Stories

As reported by The Verge, Instagram is forcing users to rewatch the old Stories on the platform. Ideally, if an account shares a new Story, you can see the recent posts. The report further added that the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform, Instagram has acknowledged the issue. Also Read - Instagram sensitive controls now work in all places of the app, here's how to set it up

According to Meta spokesperson Christine Pai, the company is “aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram Stories.” She added that Instagram is “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.” She even apologised for the inconvenience caused. Also Read - Instagram gets a major update, grid pinning, 90-seconds reels, more on the menu

As per a thread on Reddit, users are facing this issue since Monday. It is not yet known how many users globally are affected by this bug. Many users have reported the bug on Twitter as well.

In other news, Instagram now allows users to pin three of their favourite posts on the top of their photo grid. This way, whoever visits your profile will be able to see these posts on the top, and they don’t have to dig in to look at all your posts to find them.

  • Published Date: June 15, 2022 10:48 AM IST

