News

Instagram users will now be able to purchase items right from the DMs: Here's how

Apps

Meta claims that every week one billion people message a business across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Instagram Buy Option

Instagram DM

Instagram is introducing a new way to purchase items from within the application. Earlier, buyers were able to chat with businesses selling their merchandise within the App but now Instagram will also allow users to pay for their purchase with the DM. Mark Zuckerberg announced the new feature via his official Facebook page. Currently, the feature has been launched in the US but it may roll out to other countries soon. Also Read - Indian govt to make tech giants pay publishers for news and original content

Meta claims that every week one billion people message a business across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. These texts are either about browsing products, asking for support or interacting with stories. This new feature will also allow Meta to control the payment gateway within the app which could help in revenue generation. Additionally, the app will work as a complete e-commerce solution with all facilities integrated within the app. Right from viewing products, to selecting and now even paying for it, the app will do it all. Also Read - WhatsApp’s upcoming Quick Replies feature will let you respond to messages without opening the app

Let’s understand this new feature with the help of an example. Say you’re interested in buying a journal, all you have to do is send a message to the business about your selection. From there, you can chat about customizations — like modifying print or size or more— and then place your order from the chat. In that same chat thread, you’ll also be able to track your order and ask the business any follow-up questions. With the payment feature, you’ll also be able to use Meta Pay to complete purchases. Also Read - Instagram adds new subscriber-exclusive Reels and posts for creators

Using this new feature, small business owners will be able to:

-Chat with customers in real time to answer questions and confirm purchase details.
-Create a payment request with item description and price.
-Request and collect payment.
-And when businesses are ready to set up their digital storefront, they can use Shops on -Instagram and Facebook.

  • Published Date: July 19, 2022 10:13 AM IST

