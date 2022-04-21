Instagram is changing its algorithms: Here s what this means for you

Instagram is making changes to its ranking algorithms yet again. Instagram boss Adam Mosseri in a post on Twitter said that the image and video-sharing platform is making changes to its algorithms such that it would value original content more. Also Read - WhatsApp working on subscription service for businesses

"If you create something from scratch, you should get more credit than if you are reshaping something that you found from someone else," Mosseri said in the video. "We're going to do more to try and value original content more particularly compared to reposted content," he added.

In the 1.46-minute long video Mosseri said that Instagram's algorithm will 'value original content more' than the reposted or re-shared content. While he didn't elaborate on how exactly the Meta-owned platform will "value" original content more, in a follow up tweet Mosseri did say that identifying originality was hard to identify. "The idea is if you made it, it's original. It's okay if you edited it outside of Instagram and then bring it in via the gallery. Identifying "originality" is hard though, so we will iterate over time," he added.

📣 New Features 📣 We’ve added new ways to tag and improved ranking: – Product Tags

– Enhanced Tags

– Ranking for originality Creators are so important to the future of Instagram, and we want to make sure that they are successful and get all the credit they deserve. pic.twitter.com/PP7Qa10oJr — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) April 20, 2022

As of now, it remains unclear how Instagram will value original content more. Perhaps the company will identify and highlight original content more as users scroll through Instagram’s default algorithmic feed. The change is unlikely to affect the chronological feed within the platform.

It is worth noting that Instagram offers two chronological feed options to its users – Following and Favourites. The Following feed option shows users posts from all the people that they follow. On the other hand, the Favourites feed option shows users the latest posts from accounts that they choose. Users can add up to 50 accounts to their Favourites list, which can be altered at any point.

What else?

In addition to making changes to its algorithms, Instagram is also making changes to Product Tags and Enhanced Tags. In the video, the Instagram head said that Product Tags will now be available to everyone around the globe in order to bring attention to a creator, a product or a company. With improvement to Enhanced Tags, Instagram users will be able to tag a product category as they tag a product or a company or a creator in their posts.