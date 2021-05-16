Instagram, with an aim of expanding its capabilities, is soon to add a much-requested feature on its web version. Instagrammers will soon be able to post from the photo-sharing platform’s web version, making things a lot easier. Also Read - Instagram now lets you identify yourself in a better way: Here's how

This new functionality could feel like a welcome change as currently, users can only view Instagram posts on their desktops or laptops. Read on to know more about this.

Instagram for web to let you post images

As revealed by the known app developer Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram users can easily upload photos or videos on their PCs with a simple 'drag and drop' action.

The screenshots shared by the Paluzzi (via Twitter) suggest that the platform will support JPG, PNG, MP4, and QuickTime image/video formats.

#Instagram is working on the ability to create posts from the desktop website 👀 pic.twitter.com/pATuOHiTGE — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 14, 2021

Once the image or video is uploaded, people can move ahead to the next step that involves cropping the media, if required. Users can add various filters that are similar to the ones found on the Instagram app. Additionally, they can add the location tag, much like it’s done on Instagram and even Facebook.

However, there a couple of functionalities that might not be added. It is suggested that people won’t be able to take pictures from their desktops/laptops to post on Instagram. They can only post existing photos and videos. To recall, this ability is available on Instagram’s mobile web app version.

For those who don’t know, Instagram isn’t still available as a full-fledged app on iPad and works as an iOS one. This information might prove helpful for iPad users too.

Furthermore, there isn’t any word on whether or not Instagram for web will support the ability to post Instagram Stories and Reels.

Plus, we don’t know when the feature will be made available for users. There are chances it may take a while as it is still being tested internally.

We will keep you posted on this. Hence, stay tuned.