Instagram will no longer promote Reels with TikTok logo

Instagram in its latest move has asked users not to post recycled videos from TikTok to Reels. The photo-sharing social network app says that it has made some changes to its algorithm and will put watchtower for videos with TikTok watermark.

Instagram has even posted a few tips for users on its creators account. The photo-sharing app suggests video-makers to post videos in vertical format and use sound/music from Instagram's own library.

The post further mentions that users shouldn't use 'low video quality reels' (low resolution videos) or visibility recycled content from other apps with logos and watermarks.

We’ve also heard that low video quality reels (i.e. blurry due to low resolution) or content that is visibly recycled from other apps (i.e. contains logos or watermarks) makes the Reels experience less satisfying. So, we’re making this content less discoverable in places like the Reels tab. ↘️🎞”, Instagram cited on its creators account.

According to The Verge report, Instagram has also suggested “starting a trend” in which others can participate or add “entertaining” and “fun” content.

While the latest change won’t have much effect on users in India, it is unfair for those using TikTok in other regions. To recall, TikTok was banned by the Indian government back in June 2020. The Chinese app was accused of stealing users’ data and ‘surreptitiously’ transferring it to unauthorized servers outside India. Notably, Instagram introduced the Reels tab following TikTok’s ban in India last year. Apparently, the video-sharing app is said to be working on a Vertical Stories feed which would make it easier to swipe feeds vertically.

Instagram recently rolled out a new feature that allows users to restore deleted content in the app. The Recently Deleted feature will really come in handy for users who want to restore content that they might have deleted accidentally. With this new feature, users can revive all sorts of media including videos, Reels, photos, and even IGTV stories.

On a related note, Instagram was also said to be testing a new feature that will prevent users from sharing their feed posts to stories. However, the feature was send to users only in select regions.