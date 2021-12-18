Instagram has rolled out a new “Profile embed” feature that will let users embed a miniature version of their Instagram profiles into websites like blogs and portfolios. Notably, this feature is just limited to users in the US. This feature was announced on Twitter by Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri. Notably, he also announced the “Playback 2021” and “Reels Visual Replies” features. The Profile Embed feature will help creators, brands, and businesses to highlight and publicize their Instagram profiles on websites. Also Read - Instagram tips and tricks: How to post an hour long video on your IG account

“You’ve been able to embed an Instagram photo or Instagram video into a website for many years now. This extends on that idea and allows you to embed a miniature version of your Instagram profile on a website” said Adam Mosseri in a video posted on Twitter. There is no official word on the global rollout of this feature. Also Read - Instagram reportedly has over 2 billion monthly active users, but might not officially announce it: Here's why

Additionally, Instagram’s new reels visual replies feature allows users to reply with reels on Instagram comments. The feature will allow users to add a sticker of a comment on a new reel and then reply in the reel. The feature is similar to TikTok’s feature that allows users to reply to posts with sticker comments. Also Read - You can now play Ellen Degeneres' Heads Up! game on Messenger, Instagram: Here's how

🎉 New Features 🎉 We’ve rolled out some pretty fun new features this week that I wanted to share with you:

– #IGPlayback

– Reels Visual Replies

– Profile Embed (US only for now) Any new features you’d like to see? Let me know! 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/p8mvtJn4kA — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 16, 2021

To use this new feature, users will have to first post a reel on their Instagram account, then if somebody comments on their reel, they can send a reply by making another reel.

Instagram has also rolled out a Playback 2021 feature where users will be able to see 10 random Stories that they put up this year. Notably, they just include the Stories and not the posts.