comscore Users can now embed their Instagram profiles into third-party websites
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram will now let users embed a miniature version of their profile into a website
News

Instagram will now let users embed a miniature version of their profile into a website

Apps

The Profile Embed feature will help creators, brands, and businesses to highlight and publicize their Instagram profiles on websites.

instagram

Image: Pexels

Instagram has rolled out a new “Profile embed” feature that will let users embed a miniature version of their Instagram profiles into websites like blogs and portfolios. Notably, this feature is just limited to users in the US. This feature was announced on Twitter by Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri. Notably, he also announced the “Playback 2021” and “Reels Visual Replies” features. The Profile Embed feature will help creators, brands, and businesses to highlight and publicize their Instagram profiles on websites. Also Read - Instagram tips and tricks: How to post an hour long video on your IG account

“You’ve been able to embed an Instagram photo or Instagram video into a website for many years now. This extends on that idea and allows you to embed a miniature version of your Instagram profile on a website” said Adam Mosseri in a video posted on Twitter. There is no official word on the global rollout of this feature. Also Read - Instagram reportedly has over 2 billion monthly active users, but might not officially announce it: Here's why

Additionally, Instagram’s new reels visual replies feature allows users to reply with reels on Instagram comments. The feature will allow users to add a sticker of a comment on a new reel and then reply in the reel. The feature is similar to TikTok’s feature that allows users to reply to posts with sticker comments. Also Read - You can now play Ellen Degeneres' Heads Up! game on Messenger, Instagram: Here's how

To use this new feature, users will have to first post a reel on their Instagram account, then if somebody comments on their reel, they can send a reply by making another reel.

Instagram has also rolled out a Playback 2021 feature where users will be able to see 10 random Stories that they put up this year. Notably, they just include the Stories and not the posts.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 18, 2021 12:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Users can now embed their Instagram profiles into third-party websites
Apps
Users can now embed their Instagram profiles into third-party websites
Samsung launches a tablet for kids with games, educational content and more

News

Samsung launches a tablet for kids with games, educational content and more

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE prices and full specifications leaked

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE prices and full specifications leaked

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Features

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Why is Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse dream not pragmatic just yet?

Opinions

Why is Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse dream not pragmatic just yet?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung launches a tablet for kids with games, educational content and more

India climbs up the ladder, ranks fourth in most spammed country list: Truecaller

Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams

Future Aadhaar Cards May Use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Instagram New Feature Tutorial

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

BMW iX Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Users can now embed their Instagram profiles into third-party websites

Apps

Users can now embed their Instagram profiles into third-party websites
Instagram tips and tricks: How to post an hour long video on your IG account

How To

Instagram tips and tricks: How to post an hour long video on your IG account
Instagram reportedly has over 2 billion monthly active users, but might not officially announce it: Here's why

Apps

Instagram reportedly has over 2 billion monthly active users, but might not officially announce it: Here's why
You can now play Ellen Degeneres' Heads Up! game on Messenger, Instagram: Here's how

Gaming

You can now play Ellen Degeneres' Heads Up! game on Messenger, Instagram: Here's how
Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here s how it works

Apps

Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here s how it works

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई Xiaomi 12 की कीमत, जानें क्या होंगे खास फीचर्स?

Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today: गरेना के इन नए रिडीम कोड्स से मिलेगा स्पेशल Christmas Rewards

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids: बच्चों के लिए लॉन्च हुआ एक स्पेशल टैब, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

iQOO Neo 5G SE की लॉन्च डेट हुई कंफर्म, डिजाइन, डिस्प्ले और कैमरा फीचर्स का चला पता, यहां देखें टीजर वीडियो

Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021 का तीसरा दिन भी रहा मजेदार, जानें 10 लाख रुपये की रेस में कौन है सबसे आगे

Latest Videos

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety
realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India

Hands On

realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India
OnePlus Nord 2 CE Images LEAK | New Nord Smartphone May Launch in March 2022

News

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Images LEAK | New Nord Smartphone May Launch in March 2022
Instagram New Feature Tutorial | How to Reply with Reels on a Comment | BGR India

Features

Instagram New Feature Tutorial | How to Reply with Reels on a Comment | BGR India

News

Samsung launches a tablet for kids with games, educational content and more
News
Samsung launches a tablet for kids with games, educational content and more
India climbs up the ladder, ranks fourth in most spammed country list: Truecaller

Telecom

India climbs up the ladder, ranks fourth in most spammed country list: Truecaller
Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams

How To

Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams
Future Aadhaar Cards May Use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

News

Future Aadhaar Cards May Use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?

Gaming

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers