Instagram will soon bring this interesting feature inspired by TikTok

It appears Facebook-owned photo-sharing application Instagram wants to replace TikTok in India as well as globally. After introducing Reels last year, Instagram is reportedly testing another TikTok-like feature to enhance their overall user experience. According to a new report coming from TechCrunch, the photo-sharing application is working on bringing vertical feed for Stories. The release should happen soon.

Upcoming Instagram feature

The upcoming Instagram feature has been inspired by TikTok's vertical feed for Stories feature. In fact, the short videos platform was among the first ones to bring such a story format. This is not the first time that Instagram is gearing up to release a feature inspired by TikTok. The platform launched Reels last year soon after TikTok was banned in India. With Reels, the platform clearly wanted to replace the short video platform in the country.

The vertical feed story UI was first spotted by Alessandro Paluzzi who shared the feature on his Twitter account. The feature is under testing and not available for users for now. Paluzzi said that he discovered the change in the Instagram codes, which means the feature should be released officially for users globally. Instagram currently shows Stories in horizontal circular tabs for individual posts.

The report also stated that the Facebook-owned photo-sharing application has confirmed to be testing the feature but not available to the public for now. The report also stated that an Instagram spokesperson said, “This is an early prototype and is not currently testing on Instagram.”

Re-launch of TikTok

Tiktok, the popular short video platform was banned in India last year alongside several other Chinese applications like PUBG Mobile, CamScanner, among others. Soon after TikTok ban, many Indian as well as global tech companies offered their own version of TikTok to users. Instagram is one of them. Most of the Indian short video platforms followed the same vertical feed stories format similar to TikTok. Currently, some reports suggest that the Indian government has permanently banned TikTok in India and this means users will never be able to use the short video platform in the country anymore.

The report additionally suggetss that Instagram is encouraging users to post more original content on Stories instead of sharing the feed posts as Stories. An Instagram notification read, “We hear from our community that they want to see fewer feed posts in stories. During this test, you won’t be able to add a feed post to your story.”