Instagram is testing a new photos format with ultra-tall 9:16 aspect ratio: Check details
News

Instagram to start testing ultra-tall photos just like full-screen Reels

Apps

Currently, Instagram offers a 4:5 ratio when displaying vertical images. Now, the latest format will fill the entire screen, just like Reels.

Instagram Reels

Image: Instagram

Instagram is currently focussing on bringing full-screen content to its platform. Currently, it is working on a new format for photos. As per Instagram’s CEO Adam Mossseri, the photo-sharing platform will begin testing ultra-tall 9:16 photos in the next couple of weeks. Currently, it offers a 4:5 ratio when displaying vertical images. Also Read - Instagram expands its NFTs test to 100+ countries; Mark Zuckerberg reveals his own NFT

Instagram to start testing ultra-tall photos

In the weekly Ask Me Anything episode, Mosseri revealed, “You can have tall videos, but you cannot have tall photos on Instagram. So we thought maybe we should make sure that we treat both equally.” With this format, these photos will fill the entire screen just like Reels. Also Read - Smartphone users in India are spending up to five hours daily on apps: Report

Earlier, this 9:16 ratio was criticised by photographers as it degraded the picture quality and made it look awkward as well. As per a report by The Verge, “The new feed also added overlay gradients to the bottom of posts so that text would be easier to read. But that clashed with the original appearance of photographers’ work.” Also Read - How to use Instagram’s dual camera feature on Android, iOS: A step-by-step guide

Mosseri has acknowledged that this format is not ideal but the company still intends to roll out the ultra-tall photo format. However, it will not make it mandatory for all the pictures. Although this format was highly criticised, it was reported that people reduced their time on the app. To this, Mosseri responds, “I think that we need to take a big step back, regroup, and figure out how we want to move forward.”

For the unversed, Instagram recently rolled back its UI changes that included full-screen video posts in feeds (something very similar to Tiktok). The platform has even reduced the recommended posts based on algorithms. This happened after Instagram faced massive backlash for these changes. The most prominent celebrities and influencers like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian decided to talk about the these changes made by the image-sharing social media platform.

  • Published Date: August 6, 2022 11:27 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 6, 2022 11:27 AM IST

