Instagram's new feature will help you get back your hacked account: Here's how

nstagram announced that it will now help users to regain access to their hacked accounts. If someone has multiple accounts associated with their information, they will be able to choose which account needs support.

  • Instagram has rolled out a major update to its platform.
  • This feature will allow users to regain access to their hacked accounts.
  • Instagram is testing new ways to prevent hacking on the platform.
Instagram

Image: Pixabay

Photo and video sharing platform, Instagram announced that it will now help users to regain access to their hacked accounts. Also Read - WhatsApp confirms when picture-in-picture mode will come to iPhones: Check details

The platform said in a blogpost on Thursday that it has created Instagram.com/hacked, a new destination for users where they can report and resolve account access issues. Also Read - Facebook Parent Meta launches new tool to stop spread of terror content

Users will need to visit Instagram.com/hacked on their mobile phone or desktop browser, if they are unable to log in to their account. Also Read - Instagram introduces Candid Stories, Group Profiles and more

They will be able to select if they think they have been hacked, forgot their password, lost access to two-factor authentication or if their account has been disabled.

Then the platform will guide them through a series of steps to help regain access to their accounts.

If someone has multiple accounts associated with their information, they will be able to choose which account needs support.

“We know losing access to your Instagram account can be stressful, so we want to ensure people have multiple options to get their accounts back if they lose access,” Instagram said.

The company also provides the option to choose two of your Instagram friends to verify your identity and get back into your account.

Additionally, Instagram is testing new ways to prevent hacking on the platform.

It will remove accounts that its automated systems find to be malicious, including ones that impersonate others and which go against its Community Guidelines.

Moreover, the blue verified badge for verified accounts will now appear in more places across the platform including Stories and DMs.

— IANS

  • Published Date: December 16, 2022 1:14 PM IST
Apple likely to launch 15.5-inch MacBook Air in 2023

Microsoft brings real-time voice translation to Skype

Indian govt should protect Vivo's rights: Chinese media

Top video games released this year: From Elden Ring to God of War Ragnarok

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

