comscore Instagram now lets you like a story without sending a DM
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram’s Story Like lets you respond to a story without sending a DM
News

Instagram’s Story Like lets you respond to a story without sending a DM

Apps

The idea, as the Instagram boss Adam Mosseri explained, is to declutter users’ Instagram feeds.

Instagram

Image: Pixabay

Instagram has rolled out a new feature called Story Like on its platform. This new feature enables users to show their support to a story or in other words like a story on the photo and video sharing platform without sending a DM or direct message. Also Read - Want to get rid of unwanted videos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter? Here’s how to do it

The news was shared by Instagram head Adam Mosseri via a video on Twitter. “So now, as you go through Stories, between send message and that little paper airplane, there will be a heart icon,” Mosseri said in the video. “And if you tap on it, it’ll send the author of that story a like, and that like will show up in the viewer sheet, not in your DM thread with them,” he added. Also Read - Safer Internet Day: Instagram rolls out new features to let users bulk delete, archive posts and more

Prior to the roll out of the Story Like feature, any response that a user shared on an Instagram Story showed up as a response in the DM inbox of the user along with a direct link of Story. But with this new feature, Instagram users will be able to show their appreciation for the Stories of their friends and their favourite creators without cluttering their DMs.

These likes will show up in the users’ viewer sheet – the place where you see the likes and comments that other users have shared on a user’s post.

The idea, as the Instagram boss explained, is to declutter users’ Instagram feeds. “The idea here is to make sure that people can express more support for each other, but also to clean up DMs a little bit,” Mosseri said, while adding, “Messaging is a key priority for us, and a big piece of that is focusing on DMs between you and the people that you care about.”

Instagram regularly adds new features on its platform with Mosseri sharing the updates to the image and video sharing platform on Twitter. Prior to the Story Like feature, Mosseri had announced 3D Avatars feature in the US, Canada, Mexico. At the time, Mosseri had stressed on the fact that avatars were “a key building block for the future of personal identity in the metaverse.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 15, 2022 9:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Instagram rolls out Story Like to declutter your DMs
Apps
Instagram rolls out Story Like to declutter your DMs
Google Pixel Notepad is expected to launch in Q4 2022

News

Google Pixel Notepad is expected to launch in Q4 2022

Poco M4 Pro to launch in India today: How to watch the live stream, expected price, specs, features

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro to launch in India today: How to watch the live stream, expected price, specs, features

MG ZS EV 2022 interior revealed, electric car to get new infotainment display

Electric Vehicle

MG ZS EV 2022 interior revealed, electric car to get new infotainment display

OnePlus' next custom skin won't be called H2OOS, details to be released this month

News

OnePlus' next custom skin won't be called H2OOS, details to be released this month

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Asus Rog Phone 5s, Rog Phone 5s Pro to launch in India today: How to watch the live stream, expected price, specs, features

Instagram rolls out Story Like to declutter your DMs

Google Pixel Notepad is expected to launch in Q4 2022

Poco M4 Pro to launch in India today: How to watch the live stream, expected price, specs, features

OnePlus' next custom skin won't be called H2OOS, details to be released this month

Poco India head reveals brand will launch four new smartphones in H1 2022 with better cameras

Poco ran out of inventory in India after Diwali, country director shares why

Ashneer Grover-BharatPe controversy: What s cooking in the shark tank

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram rolls out Story Like to declutter your DMs

Apps

Instagram rolls out Story Like to declutter your DMs
How to quickly turn off autoplay videos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

How To

How to quickly turn off autoplay videos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter
Instagram rolls out bulk delete, archive options for all

Apps

Instagram rolls out bulk delete, archive options for all
How to hide likes count on Instagram post: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to hide likes count on Instagram post: Follow these simple steps
Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels

Apps

Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Ban पर आ गया Garena का स्टेटमेंट, गेमर्स से कही ये बात

Free Fire Ban: ये हैं टॉप 5 बैटल रोयाल मोबाइल गेम्स, जो ग्राफिक्स में देते हैं फ्री फायर को मात

भारत में आज लॉन्च होंगे धाकड़ गेमिंग फोन्स, जानें क्या होगा इनमें खास

पोको का एक और सस्ता और दमदार 5G फोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगी कीमत

Battlegrounds Mobile India खेलने वाले भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां, रैंक बढ़ाने में मिलेगी मदद

Latest Videos

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Asus Rog Phone 5s, Rog Phone 5s Pro to launch in India today: How to watch the live stream, expected price, specs, features
Mobiles
Asus Rog Phone 5s, Rog Phone 5s Pro to launch in India today: How to watch the live stream, expected price, specs, features
Instagram rolls out Story Like to declutter your DMs

Apps

Instagram rolls out Story Like to declutter your DMs
Google Pixel Notepad is expected to launch in Q4 2022

News

Google Pixel Notepad is expected to launch in Q4 2022
Poco M4 Pro to launch in India today: How to watch the live stream, expected price, specs, features

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro to launch in India today: How to watch the live stream, expected price, specs, features
OnePlus' next custom skin won't be called H2OOS, details to be released this month

News

OnePlus' next custom skin won't be called H2OOS, details to be released this month

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers