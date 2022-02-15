Instagram has rolled out a new feature called Story Like on its platform. This new feature enables users to show their support to a story or in other words like a story on the photo and video sharing platform without sending a DM or direct message. Also Read - Want to get rid of unwanted videos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter? Here’s how to do it

The news was shared by Instagram head Adam Mosseri via a video on Twitter. "So now, as you go through Stories, between send message and that little paper airplane, there will be a heart icon," Mosseri said in the video. "And if you tap on it, it'll send the author of that story a like, and that like will show up in the viewer sheet, not in your DM thread with them," he added.

❤️ Private Story Likes ❤️ Also Read - Here's how you can hide likes count on Instagram post Starting to roll out today, you can now send some love by liking people’s stories without sending a DM. Likes on stories are private and do not have counts. Rather, they appear as hearts next to people’s handles in your Stories view sheet. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/l56Rmzgnnw — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 14, 2022

Prior to the roll out of the Story Like feature, any response that a user shared on an Instagram Story showed up as a response in the DM inbox of the user along with a direct link of Story. But with this new feature, Instagram users will be able to show their appreciation for the Stories of their friends and their favourite creators without cluttering their DMs.

These likes will show up in the users’ viewer sheet – the place where you see the likes and comments that other users have shared on a user’s post.

The idea, as the Instagram boss explained, is to declutter users’ Instagram feeds. “The idea here is to make sure that people can express more support for each other, but also to clean up DMs a little bit,” Mosseri said, while adding, “Messaging is a key priority for us, and a big piece of that is focusing on DMs between you and the people that you care about.”

Instagram regularly adds new features on its platform with Mosseri sharing the updates to the image and video sharing platform on Twitter. Prior to the Story Like feature, Mosseri had announced 3D Avatars feature in the US, Canada, Mexico. At the time, Mosseri had stressed on the fact that avatars were “a key building block for the future of personal identity in the metaverse.”