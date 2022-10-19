iOS 16.1 launch is set for October 24 and I'm excited about three features

Apple just refreshed its iPad Pro and iPad lineup with new models that boast new processors, and better displays, and will ship with the brand-new iPadOS 16. So, while the new, as well as old and eligible iPad models will finally get the new software, the iPhones are also set to receive an upgrade. Apple is reportedly releasing the iOS 16.1 software update to all eligible iPhone models on October 24. Also Read - Apple shares interesting iOS 16 trick that will make you master your photo-editing skills

According to a 9to5Mac report, iPhone 8 and above models will receive iOS 16.1 next week. Since Apple has already begun rolling out iOS 16.1 RC, which is the public beta for that software version, next week's stable rollout makes sense. Apple will introduce several new features with the first major iteration of iOS 16, such as Live Activities and iCloud Shared Photo Library, but I am particularly excited to use three features that I think will change how I use my iPhone currently.

Three iOS 16.1 features I am excited about

The Live Activities feature has to be at the top of my list. At the WWDC earlier this year, Apple explained what this feature can do. Essentially, a widget on the notification shade, much like other notifications, will appear to show you information updates in real time. This will be useful to me, as well as several other iPhone users, who do not want to open the app to track things like their order delivery status. Imagine checking where your Swiggy order is right on your iPhone’s notification shade. That would become real next week. Also Read - iPhone 14 is sending emergency alerts when users are on rollercoasters

In addition to enabling Live Activities for its own apps, Apple will open the Live Activities API for third-party apps. Swiggy is one of the apps that will use the functionality to show your order status in India. But it is likely that shopping apps and cricket score apps will also use the Live Activities API to show real-time information on your iPhone.

The battery percentage icon is also what I am looking forward to seeing in the next iOS 16 version. While the battery percentage debuted with the original version of iOS 16, it is a shoddy implementation. The percentage icon shows the battery level, but without any movement in the background bar. So, no matter whether your battery level is 100 or 0, the battery icon will appear filled. Apple is changing that with iOS 16.1 to make the battery percentage icon dynamic. Besides, the battery percentage icon will finally arrive on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini.

Apple is also introducing the iCloud Shared Photo Library with the upcoming iOS 16 update. The new functionality in iCloud Photos will allow you to share photos seamlessly with your family. It will be a separate library of photos that will be shared among six people, who can not only see photos and videos but also collaborate on and contribute to them, so everything supposed to be shared in a family stays in one place. Users can also add existing photos to iCloud Shared Photo Library and the algorithm will automatically sort them by date and other parameters.