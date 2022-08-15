iPhone may soon start showing ads in more apps, but not like Android

Your iPhone is likely to show your more advertisements. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to introduce advertisements that will appear when you search for restaurants or nearby stores inside more apps, such as Maps, Books, and Podcasts. But these ads are not what you think. In other words, these ads are by no means similar to what some Android phones serve you. Also Read - How to remove unused apps and free up iPhone space

Apple has been promoting certain apps in the App Store for a while using the same advertising model. When you search for, for instance, a photo editing app, the App Store shows an app right at the top of the results. This is an advertisement for the app whose developer paid Apple for the showcase. Now, Gurman has said this advertising system will come to more Apple apps. You may soon see promoted entities in search results inside the Maps, Books, or Podcasts app.

According to Gurman, advertisements in Books and Podcasts apps will likely allow publishers to promote their books and creators their content. Both apps have a search tab for discovering content. But all three apps, Maps, Books, and Podcasts, are ad-free. Apple is possibly looking to monetise the search on individual apps, just like the App Store.

The App Store will also likely undergo some changes related to the placement of advertisements. Gurman said Apple may shortly put advertisements on the Today tab and app download pages in the App Store. His intel corroborates previous reports from Apple Insider and 9to5Mac. One of the reports said the advertisement on the Today tab will appear as a larger card. Apple will put the label “Ad” under the app’s name so that people know it is a promoted app. The report added that advertisements on individual app pages will appear under the “You Might Also Like” section.

With advertisements expanding to more apps, Apple may find an opportunity for an ad-supported Apple TV+ plan. Gurman pointed out that a lower-priced tier of Apple TV+ subscription would make the company’s streaming bid on par with rivals. Netflix and Disney+ are reportedly working on an entry-level subscription tier with the lowest price and advertisements. In India, while Netflix and Apple TV+ offer an ad-free experience starting at Rs 149 and Rs 99 per month, Disney+ Hotstar has an ad-supported version alongside a free one.