comscore iPhone may soon start showing ads in more apps, but not like Android
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Iphone May Soon Start Showing Ads In More Apps But Not Like Android
News

iPhone may soon start showing ads in more apps, but not like Android

Apps

Apple may be planning to introduce ads to more iPhone apps but these advertisements will likely be different from the ones you see on some Android phones.

iphonescreen

Your iPhone is likely to show your more advertisements. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to introduce advertisements that will appear when you search for restaurants or nearby stores inside more apps, such as Maps, Books, and Podcasts. But these ads are not what you think. In other words, these ads are by no means similar to what some Android phones serve you. Also Read - How to remove unused apps and free up iPhone space

Apple has been promoting certain apps in the App Store for a while using the same advertising model. When you search for, for instance, a photo editing app, the App Store shows an app right at the top of the results. This is an advertisement for the app whose developer paid Apple for the showcase. Now, Gurman has said this advertising system will come to more Apple apps. You may soon see promoted entities in search results inside the Maps, Books, or Podcasts app. Also Read - Best Fitness Apps with Yoga training for iPhones

According to Gurman, advertisements in Books and Podcasts apps will likely allow publishers to promote their books and creators their content. Both apps have a search tab for discovering content. But all three apps, Maps, Books, and Podcasts, are ad-free. Apple is possibly looking to monetise the search on individual apps, just like the App Store. Also Read - Apple Maps, Weather app labels Crimea under Ukraine

The App Store will also likely undergo some changes related to the placement of advertisements. Gurman said Apple may shortly put advertisements on the Today tab and app download pages in the App Store. His intel corroborates previous reports from Apple Insider and 9to5Mac. One of the reports said the advertisement on the Today tab will appear as a larger card. Apple will put the label “Ad” under the app’s name so that people know it is a promoted app. The report added that advertisements on individual app pages will appear under the “You Might Also Like” section.

With advertisements expanding to more apps, Apple may find an opportunity for an ad-supported Apple TV+ plan. Gurman pointed out that a lower-priced tier of Apple TV+ subscription would make the company’s streaming bid on par with rivals. Netflix and Disney+ are reportedly working on an entry-level subscription tier with the lowest price and advertisements. In India, while Netflix and Apple TV+ offer an ad-free experience starting at Rs 149 and Rs 99 per month, Disney+ Hotstar has an ad-supported version alongside a free one.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 15, 2022 10:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Independence Day 2022: Ola electric car to debut today along with Ola S1 Pro green colour variant scooter
automobile
Independence Day 2022: Ola electric car to debut today along with Ola S1 Pro green colour variant scooter
Independence Day 2022: Will 5G launch in India today?

Telecom

Independence Day 2022: Will 5G launch in India today?

Independence Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates 75 years of India s independence with Kerala-based artist Neethi

News

Independence Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates 75 years of India s independence with Kerala-based artist Neethi

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 15 August: Check out the latest LIVE codes

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 15 August: Check out the latest LIVE codes

How to hide your browsing history on Amazon

How To

How to hide your browsing history on Amazon

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPhone may soon start showing ads in more apps, but not like Android

Independence Day 2022: Ola electric car to debut today along with Ola S1 Pro green colour variant scooter

Independence Day 2022: Will 5G launch in India today?

Independence Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates 75 years of India s independence with Kerala-based artist Neethi

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 15 August: Check out the latest LIVE codes

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps, Blinkit, Dunzo and More, Watch Video

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here

Reviews

OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here
GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

Features

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a
Google pixel 6a Review: Is It Worth Buying ?? Check Out the Detailed Review Here

Reviews

Google pixel 6a Review: Is It Worth Buying ?? Check Out the Detailed Review Here
India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details

News

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999