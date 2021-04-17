iPhone users get two new WhatsApp with latest update: Have a look

WhatsApp has started rolling out its new version 2.21.71 update for its iOS app users, which brings in two new notable features. These features include improvements to media viewing and changes to Disappearing Messages settings. The company is rolling out the version 2.21.71 update in a phased manner in order to avoid server congestion, and all iOS users will get the update within the coming days. Also Read - WhatsApp working on Payments Information feature; will roll out soon: Report

After updating the app, users will be able to see larger image and video previews, which will allow them to view content quickly instead of first opening the media. Secondly, the update will also allow all participants in a group to change the Disappearing Messages settings just like the group description. Also Read - This WhatsApp status flaw allows stalkers to track women online without them knowing

To recall, earlier only group admins could control Disappearing Messages, with this update all participants in a group can change the settings. However, the update changelog suggests that the admins will “still have control” over the feature by changing the Edit Group Info setting. This feature is already available on Android along with the larger media previews. Also Read - Happy Bengali New Year 2021: How to create, send pohela boishakh WhatsApp stickers

What are disappearing messages?

Disappearing messages are simply messages which disappear from the chat box after seven days of being sent. Apart from text messages, any media sent using the feature will also disappear for both parties after the seven day expiry period is over.

The setting is disabled by default, with users required to enable it on a per group or per contact basis.

To enable the disappearing messages feature you need to head into the contact details of a specific contact or the group info section and then tap the disappearing messages option. This will then open a new window, from where you can enable the feature.