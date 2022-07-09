iPhone's Music Recognition tool can now sync history with Shazam app

Your iPhone can do things that you might not know. For instance, it can recognise any music playing around you without needing you to open any app. A Control Center option enables this feature. It is called Music Recognition and it is powered by Shazam, music discovering app owned by Apple. Apple is making this feature better now. The Music Recognition feature can now sync with the latest Shazam app, as well as across Apple devices signed into the same ID. Also Read - Shazam is giving 5 months of Apple Music subscription for free: How to get it

According to MacRumors, any iPhone running iOS 15 will now show you all the songs you looked for either using the Shazam app or the Music Recognition tool in the Control Center. The Music Recognition feature was integrated into the iPhone ecosystem as a part of iOS 14.2 back in 2020, three years after Apple acquired Shazam. The integration was so seamless that it did not require the user to download the Shazam app, while still using its search engine to identify a song.

But even though both the Shazam app and Music Recognition feature were letting users do one and the same thing, they fell short of the seamlessness when it came to data syncing. The latest push, however, solves that problem. If you now ask Siri or use the Music Recognition feature in the Control Center to find a song, you will be able to store it in the Shazam app, if it is available on your iPhone, just so you can go to the app anytime later and view or archive it.

There is another nifty trick that you can now do after the new update. Tapping and holding the Music Recognition tool in the Control Center now shows the entire history of your song search. This includes both the searches performed using the Music Recognition tool and the Shazam app. The history is also synced between all your Apple devices, provided they all are signed in to the same Apple ID.

I use Shazam a lot because I am always curious to know what that tune was playing at the bar. Previously, while I could find the searched tune in the log of the Music Recognition tool, the Shazam app did not sync it. But it is going to be a lot easier now. I can actually create a playlist on Shazam of the songs I searched and it will be synced to my Mac and iPad automatically.