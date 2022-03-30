comscore IPL 2022: Twitter to roll out a cricket dedicated tab for users in India
News

IPL 2022: Twitter is testing an India-only cricket tab for Android users

Apps

With this Cricket tab, Twitter users will get access to content widgets like top players, and team rankings and the live scoreboard.

Untitled design - 2022-03-30T094936.838

During the ongoing IPL 2022, Twitter has confirmed that it is testing a dedicated Cricket Tab for its Android users in India. Some users who are a part of this test might already be able to see this tab on their app. According to Twitter, this Cricket tab will include exclusive video content, real-time match updates through a Scorecard and other interactive widgets. Also Read - IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals match today: When, where to watch it

IPL 2022: Twitter Cricket Tab

The tab will include an Events page will appear “at the top the cricket tab” and will show all the most recent Tweets and updates of IPL 2022. The cricket tab and the Events page will also show a live scoreboard as well. Additionally, the users will also get access to content widgets like top players, and team rankings via the Interactive team widgets on the tab. Users will also get video content on this tab. Twitter is teaming up with broadcast and creator partners to bring customised video content including in-match moments, highlights, and off-field action. Twitter has tied up with the following creators: Also Read - IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans VS Lucknow Super Giants match to start at 7.30 pm IST today

Star Sports: Expert AMAs, BTS content from franchises and in-studio content in five languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada Also Read - Elon Musk looking to launch his own Twitter competitor: Here's what we know

Crickbuzz: Panel discussions, match previews and reviews

Boria Majumdar: Pre and post-match shows and interviews with exclusive players and franchise stakeholders

The Twitter Cricket tab will also show Twitter Topics related to IPL 2022. Cricket fans will also be able to follow their favourite teams and players with the Twitter Lists feature. “Lists let people follow several accounts that Tweet on a particular subject as a separate timeline.”

Users will also get notifications about the key moments during a match so that they are updated with the on-field happenings.

Additionally, users will be able to cheer their favourite teams by tweeting to activate custom team emojis that are available not just in English but in Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu as well.

Team Hashtags
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) (@ChennaiIPL) #WhistlePodu #விசில்போடு
Mumbai Indians (MI) (@mipaltan) #MumbaiIndians #दिलखोलके
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) (@RCBTweets) #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB
Delhi Capitals (DC) (@DelhiCapitals) #YehHaiNayiDilli #यहहैनयीदिल्ली
Rajasthan Royals (RR) (@rajasthanroyals) #HallaBol #दिलसेरॉयल
Punjab Kings (PBKS) (@PunjabKingsIPL) #SaddaPunjab #ਸਾਡਾਪੰਜਾਬ
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) (@SunRisers) #OrangeArmy #ఆరంజ్ఆర్మీ
Gujarat Titans (GT) (@gujarat_titans) #AavaDe #આવાદે
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) (@LucknowIPL) #LSG #अबअपनीबारीहै
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) (@KKRiders) #KKRHaiTaiyaar #কেকেআর
  • Published Date: March 30, 2022 10:23 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 30, 2022 11:40 AM IST

Best Sellers