IRCTC online bus ticket booking services launch: How to use and book ticket
News

IRCTC launches online bus ticket booking service: How to book, new features

Apps

IRCTC has launched online bus ticket booking services in 22 states and three Union territories, the service will launch mobile version in March.

IRCTC

It’s not just railway tickets, but you can now book bus services as well with IRCTC. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently started online bus ticket booking services in 22 states and three Union territories. Also Read - IRCTC Live Train Status on WhatsApp: How to check Train Running Status, PNR status

IRCTC cites that besides offering train and flight booking facilities, the PSU has introduced the bus ticket booking service in a bid to provide holistic experience to its customers. As per reports, the integration of this online bus booking facility over the IRCTC mobile app is expected to go live in the first week of March. Also Read - PS5 India launch, new IRCTC website and more: Top 5 tech news today

Users will be able to book bus tickets online via www.bus.irctc.co.in for state and interstate travel. The new service will allow users to view a variety of services, check reviews, bus images available, pickup and drop points and timings as well. IRCTC has partnered with over 50,000 state road transport and private bus operators as well. According to IRCTC, a user can book a maximum of six tickets in one transaction. The new service will come in handy for those who don’t want the hassle of opening several apps to book ticket for individual travel services. Also Read - IRCTC website and app revamped, ticket booking gets simpler

IRCTC.com online bus ticket booking facility: How to book tickets

Enter the www.bus.irctc.co.in in the search engine

The page will lead you to the dedicated IRCTC bus ticket booking page

Down below you will find three options- Depart From, Going To, Departure Date

Enter the required details in each tile and click on the Search Bus option

You can select bus, bus timing, pickup, drop as per your reference. Users can use IRCTC login credentials to book bus tickets. In case you don’t have IRCTC login then you can book via guest user login by providing required email id, and mobile number.

To note, IRCTC recently resumed e-catering services at selected stations (62 stations) starting February 1. The e-catering service that began in 2014 brought an array of food choices from several brands and popular regional, local delicacies. The service even provides the option of booking meals online while travelling on trains and meals can be delivered to the seats at the railway station as well.

While the services were on halt since March 2020 due unprecedented lockdown its resumption has brought relief to passengers. IRCTC claims that 700 to 800 meals are being booked online per day by passengers.

Published Date: February 11, 2021 3:05 PM IST
  • Published Date: February 11, 2021 3:05 PM IST

