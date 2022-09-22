comscore Instagram was temporarily down in India, services now restored
Instagram was temporarily down in India, services now restored

The maximum issues are emerging on the Instagram app for both Android and iOS, while some users said they were having a problem logging in.

Instagram was down in several markets on Thursday evening, leaving a big chunk of the social media app’s 1.38 billion user base high and dry for more than an hour. Outage reports on Downdetector peaked at over 40,000 and came from across the world. In India, the severely impacted areas included Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Patna. Instagram has not acknowledged the outage yet, so we are not sure what caused the disruption. Also Read - Instagram global outage: Getting logged out, unable to refresh feed and more issues reported

According to Downdetector, the maximum issues emerged on Instagram’s app for both Android and iOS, while some users said they had a problem logging in to the platform. Some users took to Twitter to say their Instagram kept crashing despite no internet problems. A few users said they were able to use the Instagram app, but they were not able to access the feed and post photos, videos, Reels, or Story. Instagram DMs (Direct Messages) also became unavailable for some users, according to reports on Twitter. Also Read - Instagram down: Twitter reacts with hilarious memes about the Meta-owned application

The Instagram outage sent internet users into a frenzy and as usual, they took to Twitter and Facebook to share memes. Here are some of them that are hilarious: Also Read - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg loses $7 billion in an hour, drops in the billionaire list

  Published Date: September 22, 2022 10:38 PM IST
