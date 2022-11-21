Jio Cinema ruins FIFA World Cup 2022 streaming in India with glitch-ridden stream

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar kicked off with much fanfare, but for Indian fans, the opening day did not turn out to be as enjoyable. Blame Reliance Jio, whose online streaming service Jio Cinema suffered intermittent lags and frequent glitches. Also Read - PlayStation Plus free games for May: FIFA 22 to Tribes of Midgard, check all offerings

Reliance Jio’s flagship streaming app Jio Cinema, available on mobile and TV, won the rights to stream FIFA 2022 mega sporting event in India and since the company is offering access for free, fans were glad. But while glitches and buffers marred the live streaming, the quality of the video was also below par, miffing fans further. Also Read - FIFA accounts hijacked: Here's why EA thinks it is because of 'human error'

After a huge backlash, Jio Cinema tried to apologise by tweeting a light-hearted meme from the TikTok app. It said: “We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

The live stream of the first match played between Qatar, the host country, and Ecuador was full of lags. Several users took to Twitter to post videos and screenshots of the app to vent out their frustration. One of the videos showed the app began buffering the live stream before an important goal and resumed the stream after the goal was scored.

“Streaming is lagging a lot. I even missed the first two goals of this year’s FIFA world cup,” wrote one user. “Really disappointed.” Another user tweeted: “Wow #JioCinema you guys should have tested your servers before putting in your bid for broadcasting #FIFAWorldCup in India. Pathetic service.”

Jio Cinema is offering the live stream only on mobile phone and TV apps, so if you do not have a television and wanted to enjoy the live stream on a laptop, you are out of luck.

Voot, another leading streaming service in India owned by Viacom 18, which is a Reliance Industries-owned TV18 company, delisted the FIFA World Cup after weeks of teasers. Because of these teasers, several users purchased a subscription for Voot’s premium service, only to feel cheated after the platform removed the tournament. Voot has not issued a statement.