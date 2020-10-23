has introduced a new product for its users in the country. The telco has launched a new JioCricket app that basically helps the phone users get latest cricket score updates and other details. They can also get access to videos that work through YouTube. Considering this is for JioPhone, the company has offered support for multiple languages. The Indian Premier League ( ) 2020 is taking place in UAE till November 10. So, it’s possible the app is designed to take advantage of the interest in the tournament. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 series with Kirin 9000, penta camera setup and 5G support launched in China

The core premise of the JioCricket app is to give live score updates for JioPhone users. They can also get latest news details about their favourite IPL teams, player updates and tournament table. In terms of languages, JioCricket supports Bengali, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and Tamil among others. In addition to this, Jio is running a special Cricket Play Along game through the app. This game lets people win vouchers up to Rs 50,000 and available under the gaming section in the app. As you might know, JioPhone has its own app store called the app store. You can download the JioCricket app from there. Also Read - Flipkart to acquire Rs 1,500 crore worth stake in Aditya Birla Group's Fashion retail

It’s also worth pointing out that JioPhone supports popular streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar as well. This allows you to watch highlights of the game on the device itself. Also Read - Micromax's comeback 'IN' series launch confirmed for November 3: What you need to know

Jio forms partnership with Qualcomm for in India

Jio will use Qualcomm’s 5G RAN technology (Radio Access Network) to bring the faster 5G networks to our shores soon. The company says it recently achieved speeds of up to 1GBps on its 5G product. says it has already developed a 5G RAM product that can take advantage of the Qualcomm 5G RAN platforms. The platform is said to feature support for all key bands on the sub-6GHz and mmWave platforms.