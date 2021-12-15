comscore JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp in 2022
The announcement was made by Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani at Meta’s Fuel For India Event today.

Reliance Jio and Meta have been working together on making payments in India earlier. Earlier this year, Reliance Jio in partnership with WhatsApp announced a feature that would enable Jio users to recharge their accounts and get services such as a new Jio SIM card via WhatsApp. Today, at the second edition of Meta’s Fuel For India Event, Reliance Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, Directors, Jio Platforms Limited announced more such features that will be coming to WhatsApp. Also Read - WhatsApp announces new project to promote digital payments in 500 Indian villages

At the event, the Reliance Jio executives confirmed that JioMart and JioMobile were coming to WhatsApp in 2022. However, the exact timeline of launch remains unknown for now. When available, JioMart subscribers will be able to shop for groceries and pay for their purchases all within WhatsApp’s interface. In addition to that, Jio subscribers will be able to recharge their prepaid phone numbers using WhatsApp Pay. Also Read - Delhi Police is warning WhatsApp users of a new online scam: How to identify such scams?

“The JioMart experience through WhatsApp is actually, very simply put – ‘conversational’ in nature. WhatsApp is extremely simple and easy to use; So there’s no customer inhibition when ordering for supplies. It’s extremely intuitive – so there are no barriers to technology. And digital shopping is now just an extension of messaging via WhatsApp to JioMart,” Akash Ambani said in a conversation with Meta’s Chief Business Officer Marne Levine. Also Read - 5 new WhatsApp features launched: Preview voice messages, hide last seen by default, more

“All a customer needs to do is to just order away on JioMart…Look up a product, set up a subscription for a regular buy if that’s what you want, or get personalized recommendations based on your past purchase history, it’s all there,” added Isha Ambani.

Talking about the JioMobile recharge feature on WhatsApp, Isha Ambani said that the feature will be particularly helpful to the elderly people who are unable to head out to recharge their phones.

“It is really exciting how the end-to-end experience for Recharge through WhatsApp along with the ability to make payments can potentially make the lives of millions of Jio subscribers much more convenient,” Akash Ambani added.

Notably, Reliance Jio’s and Meta’s collaboration goes back to April 2020 when the social media giant bought a 9.9% stake in Jio Platforms for $5.7 billion. At the time, Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani had said that the partnership will help in transforming India’s digital ecosystem.

“All of us at Reliance are humbled by the opportunity to welcome Facebook as our long-term partner in continuing to grow and transform the digital ecosystem of India for the benefit of all Indians,” he had said.

  • Published Date: December 15, 2021 1:47 PM IST

