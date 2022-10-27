JioMart on WhatsApp a big opportunity for Meta, says Mark Zuckerberg

As Meta doubles down on its monetisation drive across its family of apps, its Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that JioMart on WhatsApp in India will be a big opportunity for the paid messaging market. Also Read - WhatsApp beta users can now caption images, videos, gifs, and documents that they forward

During the company’s Q3 earnings call, Zuckerberg said that paid messaging is another opportunity that we are starting to tap into. Also Read - WhatsApp down: IT Ministry asks Meta for a reason behind the two-hour global outage

“We launched JioMart on WhatsApp in India, and it’s our first end-to-end shopping experience that shows the potential for chat-based commerce through messaging,” Zuckerberg told analysts. Also Read - Meta must cut 20 percent jobs, reduce spending on metaverse: Key investor

“So between click-to-messaging and paid messaging, I am confident that this is going to be a big opportunity,” he added.

In August, Meta and Jio Platforms launched an end-to-end shopping experience, where users can shop from the e-commerce platform JioMart via WhatsApp chat.

The new experience will enable the customers to browse the JioMart catalogue, add products to the cart and make purchases all within WhatsApp.

Zuckerberg said that the company is now putting the foundation in place to scale the paid messaging ambition.

The JioMart-WhatsApp launch is part of a strategic partnership between Meta and Jio Platforms to accelerate India’s digital transformation and provide people and businesses of all sizes opportunities to connect in new ways and fuel economic growth in the country.

“Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp — people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat,” Zuckerberg had said in an earlier Facebook Post.

“Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come,” he added.

Users can start shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp by simply sending ‘Hi’ to the JioMart number on WhatsApp.

— IANS