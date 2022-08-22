comscore Netflix's ad-supported tier might not show ads for all its movies and series
Just like Disney Plus, Netflix’s ad-supported tier might not show commercials during all the content

Netflix might not show commercials during its Original films at first when they are released. However, the same might not apply for Netflix Original shows like Stranger Things, Bridgerton and more.

(Representational Image)

Netflix’s much-awaited ad-supported tier is all set to roll out in early next year. Ahead of the release, several rumours are already making rounds on the internet. The latest one suggests that the commercials will not be available for all the shows and movies on the platform. The streaming platform plans to leave some content ad-free. Also Read - Netflix’s ad-supported plan will restrict users from downloading series, films

Netflix’s ad-supported tier might have ad-free content

As per a report by Bloomberg, Netflix might not show ads for select original films and a few kids’ shows. Viewers might not see ads during original films when they are first released. This will work in the favour of filmmakers who do not want their high-budget films to get ruined by advertising. Also Read - How to cancel your Netflix subscription on Android, iOS and web

Additionally, the report also hints that some studios might not allow the streaming platform to run ads on their films or shows. However, Netflix might stream ads before and after the program. Also Read - Series to binge-watch on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video now

Netflix original series including  “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” and “Squid Game” are likely to show ads.

The timeline after which the viewers will start seeing the ads is still unknown. For the unversed, Disney+ is also planning to make kids’ content on the platform ad-free.

An earlier report has also reported that the ad-supported plan subscribers will not be able to download content for offline watching. This was based on a code that was spotted in Netflix’s iPhone app. It suggested that the downloads option will not be available for the upcoming ad-supported tier. Hence, no offline watching for these Netflix users.

Additionally, all the content on the platform might not be accessible to the ad-supported tier subscribers at first. Netflix is still signing deals with studios to get them onboard.

For the first time ever, Netflix saw a major dip in subscriber growth and revenue earlier this year. It is also facing stiff competition from other major players including Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and more. Hence, the streaming platform decided to introduce a low-cost ad-supported tier that might bring traffic to the platform again. It will soon introduce a paid password sharing feature as well to crack down on freeloaders.

  • Published Date: August 22, 2022 9:34 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 22, 2022 9:35 AM IST

