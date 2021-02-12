The so-called Indian alternative of Twitter, Koo app, is getting widely popular in the country amid the tension between the government and the microblogging site headed by Jack Dorsey. The Made in India app has now become one of the top free applications on the Google Play Store. The app is available for both Android as well as iOS users. We reported on Thursday that the app has garnered over three million users in the country and the number is just rising with every passing day. Also Read - Government gears up to regulate social media amid Twitter row: Prepares code of ethics in draft rules

So, what is Koo exactly and why are Twitter users flocking to the platform?

Well, it all started after Twitter and the Indian government got into a battle over the anti-national tweets related to farmers' protest. The government had asked the microblogging site to suspend thousands of accounts that have tweeted against the centre. The platform initially complied with the order but later stated that it believes in freedom of speech and revoked most of the accounts. Currently, Twitter has suspended over 500 accounts and highlighted that it will not block accounts of media personalities, politicians and some more and abide by its regulations.

Koo grabbed opportunity

Koo app took this as an opportunity and marketed itself as a “Made in India” alternative to the microblogging site. The platform is also getting a push from the Ministry, which is an added advantage. In fact, if you join the platform you will mostly find officials from the Ministry. The Indian government is urging users to move to Koo and promote the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Well, this is not the first time that an app developed in India is claiming to an alternative to Twitter. Earlier this year we saw another Indian app with the name Tooter promoting itself as a rival to the popular microblogging site. However, the Tooter app somewhere failed to convince users to move to the platform, that’s also because of the bugs it delivered to the end-users.