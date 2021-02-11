comscore Koo app crosses three million downloads on Google Play Store as #BanTwitter trends
Koo app crosses three million downloads on Google Play Store as #BanTwitter trends

Twitter rival Koo has gained over 3 million downloads on Android and iOS according to its co-founder. The app has over 1 million downloads on the Play Store.

Koo is a microblogging platform similar to Twitter. (Image: Koo)

With #BanTwitter trending in India, the homegrown alternative, called Koo has been getting a lot of attention. Thus making the 10-month old app boom and cross over 3 million downloads with a growth of 10 times since December, told Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka to News 18 during an interview. Also Read - Ban Twitter trends as many users move to Made in India Koo app

Google Play Store is showing that the app has garnered over 10,00,000 downloads and currently has a rating of 4.5 on the Android app store. Apple does not show the number of downloads of an app, however, in its India App Store, states that the app is “#1 in Social Networking”. The app has a rating of 4.2 on iOS.

On the Play Store, the app is published by Koo India, whereas, on the App Store, the app is published by Bombinate Technologies Private Limited.

Another report states that Koo currently has over 1 million monthly active users.

A number of popular personalities have opened accounts on Koo. (Screenshot)

What is Koo?

Koo is a microblogging platform similar to Twitter. It is available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Bengali and Malayalam. Bidawatka told News18 that the company’s goal is to give public figures such as politicians a local language platform to communicate with their vernacular audiences, in online circles.

Who all are now on Koo?

A number of popular personalities have opened accounts on Koo. These include union ministers Piyush Goyal and Ravi Shankar Prasad, singer Jaswinder Singh, author Amish Tripathi, sports personalities like Pawan Kumar, Javagal Srinath, Anil Kumble, Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana and more.

Apart from these personalities, Koo also has verified accounts of  Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), MyGov, India Post, National Informatics Centre and more.

In other news, Koo has raised $4.1 million during its recent Series A funding from 3one4 Capital, Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator. The valuation of the company has not been revealed as of now. However, Bidawatka has stated that they have found the right set of investors who believe in their product.

  • Published Date: February 11, 2021 2:53 PM IST

Koo App जमकर हो रहा डाउनलोड, चीन के कनेक्शन पर जानिए क्या है कंपनी का कहना

iQOO 7 भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिलेगी 120W सुपर फास्ट चार्जिंग

PUBG Mobile के लिए रोल आउट हुआ beta 1.3 update, जानें कैसे करें डाउनलोड?

IRCTC Online Bus Ticket Booking: अब ट्रेन की तरह बस टिकट भी IRCTC से करें बुक, जानिए तरीका

Infinix ने लॉन्च किया 6000mAh बैटरी वाला सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, Redmi, Realme के फोन को देगा टक्कर

