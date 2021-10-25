Koo user base reaches 15 million, plans spreading wings to Southeast Asia

Koo, the domestic micro-blogging platform gained prominence following Twitter’s feud with the Indian government. The homegrown app witnessed a surge in the user base as dignitaries, government departments, as well as some celebrities in the country endorsed the Made in India app. Also Read - Anyone on Twitter can now host a Space: Here's how

The app's user base reached about 15 million mark, and the popularity has now added as many as 5 million users in the last quarter alone, co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna told PTI.

"We have seen rapid growth. We are making sure that everything that India celebrates, whether it is language or culture, is resonating on Koo… Be it the cricket, politics, movies, spiritual leaders and their following, everything is being celebrated on Koo in their (users') languages," Radhakrishna said.

While Twitter’s loss turned into a boon for the domestic app, Koo now plans to spread its wings to other parts of the world. Although the app maintains its sharp focus on the Indian market, it plans to venture into the Southeast Asian market after June 2022.

“For expansion, we will also experiment with (look at) one country in South East Asia…We have not chosen the country but we will definitely want to enter one more market…in Southeast Asia, in second half of next year,” he said.

While India will remain it's key area, Koo plans to 'strengthen its presence' in Nigeria and other African countries.

As for Koo’s foreign roadmap, Radhakrishna notes that Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines will be among the new markets that they plan to venture into.

To recall, Koo’s parent company, Bombinate Technologies a company based in Bangalore, raised 4.1 million USD in funding for the project in February this year. The app is backed by some of the renowned folks in the country. The app was introduced by Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka. One of the reasons behind its popularity is local language support, including Hindi, Telugu, among others.