comscore LinkedIn introduces new AI tools to make it easier to share visual content on the platform
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Linkedin Rolls Out New Tools For Better User Engagement Android Ios
News

LinkedIn rolls out new tools including clickable links to images or videos

Apps

LinkedIn recently revealed a 20 percent increase year-on-year (YoY) among users adding visual content in their posts on the platform.

linkedin

(Image: Pixabay)

Professional networking platform LinkedIn has announced that it is rolling out new tools to make it easier for users to create visual content that helps them stand out and inspire their professional community. Also Read - LinkedIn expands new Clubhouse-like live audio feature: Check details

The company revealed a 20 percent increase year-on-year (YoY) among users adding visual content in their posts on the platform. Also Read - Here's how you can block political content on LinkedIn

Among the new tools, the company said users can now add a clickable link to images or videos. Also Read - How to use LinkedIn in Microsoft Team

“You can now encourage your followers to take further action on or off LinkedIn by simply adding a clickable link directly onto your images and videos to drive your audience to your website, an upcoming event, recent newsletter or other resources,” the company said in a post.

To add a clickable link, create a new post on mobile with an image or video, tap the “Add a link” icon, add your URL and custom link text, and post away.

The feature will be rolling out over the coming weeks.

Users can also create quick, eye-catching posts with templates.

“If you want an easy way for text posts to stand out in the Feed and grab your audience’s attention, we have built templates just for you,” the company said.

Head on over to the share box or tap “Post” on mobile, and then tap “Use a template” — from there, you can easily create visually engaging content for your audience.

Choose from dozens of customisable backgrounds and fonts, add your own text, and hit “Share”.

“You can even add a clickable link onto templates to encourage your audience to take action. You’ll begin to see this feature roll out over the coming weeks,” the company said.

The platform said it has also started rolling out carousels, a new content format that allows users to mix images and videos to help their community learn in a digestible way.

From step-by-step advice, to tips and tricks and industry trends, carousels can help users share content in a visually engaging, swipeable format.

–IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 12, 2022 4:27 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 12, 2022 4:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 6a unofficially supports 90Hz refresh rate
Mobiles
Google Pixel 6a unofficially supports 90Hz refresh rate
BGMI ban to lift soon? Krafton says will cooperate with Indian government

Gaming

BGMI ban to lift soon? Krafton says will cooperate with Indian government

Vivo Y77e 5G with a 13MP dual camera setup launched in China

Mobiles

Vivo Y77e 5G with a 13MP dual camera setup launched in China

Motorola sold over 10,000 units of Moto Razr 2022 in 5 minutes: Details here

Mobiles

Motorola sold over 10,000 units of Moto Razr 2022 in 5 minutes: Details here

Teenagers are moving from Facebook to TikTok, Snapchat

Apps

Teenagers are moving from Facebook to TikTok, Snapchat

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

LinkedIn users can use clickable links to share their videos, photos better on the platfoem

Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV unveiled in India: Check exterior, interior features and specs

Google Pixel 6a unofficially supports 90Hz refresh rate

BGMI ban to lift soon? Krafton says will cooperate with Indian government

Motorola sold over 10,000 units of Moto Razr 2022 in 5 minutes: Details here

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps, Blinkit, Dunzo and More, Watch Video

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions

Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000, Rakshabandhan Special

Fast Charging or Big Battery: What's important and why?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details

News

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details
Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps: Blink it, Swiggy Insta Mart, Dunzo And More

Features

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps: Blink it, Swiggy Insta Mart, Dunzo And More
OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Features

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999