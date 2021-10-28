comscore LinkedIn will now help users find remote work
News

LinkedIn will now help users find remote work

Apps

Microsoft's professional networking platform LinkedIn has introduced dedicated remote, hybrid and on-site search filters to help users on their next job hunt.

  Published: October 28, 2021 5:20 PM IST
linkedin

Image: Pixabay

Microsoft’s professional networking platform LinkedIn has introduced dedicated remote, hybrid and on-site search filters to help users on their next job hunt. Also Read - Apple will now allow users to review default apps like Phone, Messages, Photo Safari and more

This new filter will see the labels when using the social network’s job search and Open to Work features, suggested a report from Engadget. Also Read - Apple gets sued in China for selling iPhones without charger, suggests report

In the latter case, taking advantage of the filters will privately inform recruiters of the type of work you are looking for, which the company said should help the right job find you. Also Read - Top BSNL broadband plans with unlimited data under Rs 800: Check prices, data benefits, and more

At the same time, the professional networking platform is adding similar filters for company pages, allowing them to indicate things like their vaccine policies and return-to-office plans, the report said.

In testing the filters, LinkedIn said it saw more than 70 per cent of searches involve people looking for remote-only roles.

It’s a testament to how uncertain the pandemic has made every return-to-office plan.

Even companies Amazon, Google and Facebook have struggled to find ones that stick. And so it’s no surprise most LinkedIn users are looking for opportunities where they can continue working from home, as per the report.

(With inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: October 28, 2021 5:20 PM IST

Best Sellers