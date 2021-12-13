Getting locked out of your Facebook accounts is something that happens very frequently and as weird as it sounds, Facebook did not have an option of getting Live Chat support up till now. Meta has announced that it is now testing a live chat support feature for some of its users in the US. Also Read - What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

As per the blogpost, “they can chat live with a support agent for help on various issues ranging from the status of a pay-out to questions about a new feature like Reels.” This feature is likely to be rolled out for Facebook and Instagram users. As of now, it is being tested on the Facebook app only. The company has announced that this is the first tiime that it is offering with a live char support option to its users. Also Read - WhatsApp launches cryptocurrency payments with Novi wallet

The blog further reveals, “This first test focuses on those who cannot access their accounts due to unusual activity or whose accounts have been suspended due to a violation of Community Standards. This will be the first time Facebook has offered live help for people locked out of their accounts.” Also Read - Upcoming WhatsApp features to look forward to in 2022: Communities, Message Reactions, and more

Additionally, Facebook has also introduced comment moderation tools for its creators to filter abusive responses on their posts. They now have the ability to block comments based on specific keywords and automatically hide comments containing links or images. Creators can view these hidden comments. Facebook has also rolled out a new feature where if a user is going live on the platform, they can delegate comment moderation to a specific viewer.

For the unversed, Facebook has recently launched a women’s safety hub in India. This safety hub is launched in Hindi and 11 other languages to enable more women users in India to access information about tools and resources and make the best use of the social network while staying safe online.

StopNCII.org built by Meta and operated by UK Revenge Porn Helpline, is designed to give priority to users’ safety, privacy, and security. As per the report, it will aim to empower women across the globe to counter and prevent the spread of non-consensual intimate images (NCII). To safeguard women’s online privacy in India, the platform partnered with organisations such as Social Media Matters, Centre for Social Research, and Red Dot Foundation.