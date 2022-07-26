comscore Love Instagram? Adam Mosseri might have some bad news for you
Love Instagram? Adam Mosseri might have some bad news for you

Instagram

Image: Pixabay

When Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger first launched Instagram back in 2010, it was a simple photo-sharing app wherein people could tag other people and add location. In over a decade post its launch, the app has changed dramatically. From filters and content monetisation features to short videos and live streams, the platform has not only gained more interesting and engaging features, but in it has also shifted its focus from photos to videos, entirely. Also Read - How to download Instagram Stories with music

Now, in a 2.27-minute long video on Twitter, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri has stated the obvious — Instagram will continue to focus more on videos. Also Read - Instagram introduces Remix Photos, Reel templates and more features

While that might not seem something out of the blue as the platform has been focusing on videos for a long time now, it does mean that photos will take a back seat when it comes to developing features and enhancing reach is concerned for content creators.

“The second thing I’m hearing a lot of concerns right now are photos, and how we’re shifting to videos. Now, I want to be clear: we’re going to continue to support photos — it’s a part of our heritage, you know. I love photos, and I know, a lot of you out there love photos too. That said, I need to be honest — I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time,” the Instagram boss said in the video.

“So, we’re going to have to lean into that shift [of people consuming more videos] while continuing to support photos,” he added.

For viewers, it means that you are going to see less of photos in your feed on Instagram. For creators, it means that Instagram will give less weightage your post containing photos and perhaps even lessen its reach in time. Videos, on the other hand, will continuing getting promoted on the platform.

Notably, Instagram users have already started complaining about Instagram limiting the reach of their post containing photos. Mosseri has responded to these complaints saying that he is looking into the matter.

  Published Date: July 26, 2022 9:13 PM IST

