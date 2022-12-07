Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced the company is bringing digital avatars to WhatsApp. On WhatsApp, people can now use their personalised avatars as profile photos or choose from one of 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions. Also Read - WhatsApp might release 21 new emojis in the future update: Report

WhatsApp gets digital avatars

The digital avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hairstyles, facial features, and outfits.

“Sending an avatar is a fast and fun way to share feelings with friends and family. It can also be a great way to represent yourself without using your real photo so it feels more private,” said WhatsApp.

The company said that it will continue to deliver style enhancements including lighting, shading, hairstyle textures, and more that will make avatars even better over time.

Zuckerberg looks forward to “seeing people explore and build immersive worlds, and to bringing this to more countries soon”.

“We want everyone to have control over their experience in Horizon Worlds, so we’re always working to add more tools and features that let people customise their own experiences,” Meta had said in a blog post.

Meta has also announced to add legs to its virtual avatars which are not yet on its VR platform Horizon Worlds, and may arrive early next year.

How to make your digital avatar on WhatsApp

You can create your own digital avatar simply by going to the stickers section. iOS users can open their chat box and open the keyboard and then go to the Stickers section. Similarly, Android users can tap on the emoji symbol in the chatbox and tap on the Stickers option placed next to the GIF search keyboard.

These avatars are now rolling out for all users, in case you haven’t received the feature yet, make sure to update the app.

–With inputs from IANS